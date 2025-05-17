 Skip to content
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City. The FA Cup Final.

Wembley StadiumAttendance84,163.

Crystal Palace 1

  • E Eze (16th minute)

Manchester City 0

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester City: Eberechi Eze scores winner as Palace lift their first ever trophy with FA Cup final victory

    Report as Crystal Palace win FA Cup with narrow victory over Man City; Eberechi Eze scores in 16th minute with Palace's first attack; Dean Henderson escapes red card for handball; Henderson then saves Omar Marmoush penalty; Daniel Munoz has Palace second ruled out for offside

    Saturday 17 May 2025 18:37, UK

    Eberechi Eze points skywards after scoring for Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final
    Image: Eberechi Eze scored the winner for Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final

    Eberechi Eze fired Crystal Palace to their first ever trophy with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

    Palace ended their long wait for silverware and have qualified for the Europa League when Eze struck in the 16th minute before goalkeeper Dean Henderson escaped a red card for handball and then saved Omar Marmoush's penalty in an action-packed first half.

    The VAR deemed Henderson hadn't denied a clear goalscoring opportunity when he palmed the ball away from Erling Haaland after referee Stuart Attwell had allowed play to continue.

    Man City couldn't find a way past Henderson and his resilient defence despite naming an attacking line-up with no holding midfielder, with this the first season in eight years that Pep Guardiola has failed to win a major trophy at the club.

    Palace were denied a second in the 58th minute for offside after Daniel Munoz had squeezed the ball home from a tight angle before Henderson denied teenager Claudio Echeverri twice late on to make history.

    Player ratings:

    Crystal Palace: Henderson (8); Richards (7), Lacroix (7), Guehi (7); Munoz (8), Wharton (7), Kamada (7), Mitchell (6); Sarr (6), Mateta (6), Eze (8).

    Subs: Lerma (6), Nketiah (6)

    Man City: Ortega (6); Akanji (5), Dias (5), Gvardiol (5), O'Reilly (5); Bernardo (5), De Bruyne (5); Savinho (5), Marmoush (4), Doku (5); Haaland (5).

    Subs: Foden (6), Echeverri (6), Gundogan (n/a)

    Player of the Match: Dean Henderson

