Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City: Erling Haaland and Phil Foden on target to keep pressure on Arsenal

Manchester City moved back within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal as Erling Haaland scored twice in a clinical 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal's late win over Wolves on Saturday had extended the gap to five points but Haaland's double, and a sixth goal in five games from Phil Foden, made it four straight Premier League wins for City.

Haaland headed the opener from Matheus Nunes' precise cross in the first half and added his second from the penalty spot late on after Foden had continued his rich vein of goalscoring form by beating Dean Henderson from outside the box.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Henderson (5), Guehi (7), Lacroix (6) , Richards (6), Mitchell (6), Kamada (6), Wharton (7), Clyne (6), Pino (6), Sarr (6), Mateta (6)



Subs: Nketiah (6), Hughes (6), Uche (6)



Man City: Donnarumma (7), Nunes (8), Dias (7), Gvardiol (7), O’Reilly (7), Gonzalez (7), Silva (7), Reijnders (6), Foden (8), Cherki (7), Haaland (8)



Subs: Savinho (7)



Player of the Match: Erling Haaland

City's ruthless display left Palace, winners over Pep Guardiola's side in the FA Cup final in May, to rue a series of missed chances, with Yeremy Pino and Adam Wharton both striking the woodwork.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Phil Foden extends Manchester City's lead with a fine finish

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Haaland slots home a late third from the penalty spot

While Arsenal made hard work of their win over Wolves, City ran out comfortable winners in the end as their title charge continues to gather momentum thanks in part to the fine form of their attackers.

Foden's goal, arrowed low into the net from 20 yards out following a driving run by Rayan Cherki, came in front of the watching Thomas Tuchel as the England boss continues to ponder his options in the No 10 position ahead of next summer's World Cup.

Palace continued to push to get back into the game, with Eddie Nketiah forcing a save from Gianluigi Donnarumma on the angle, but Haaland put the result beyond doubt when he converted his spot kick after substitute Savinho had been fouled by Henderson.

Doku absent due to injury Jeremy Doku missed out with an apparent leg injury for Manchester City despite having started the midweek win over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The goal, Haaland's 17th of the season in the Premier League, came after the Palace 'keeper had saved his penalty in the FA Cup final at Wembley in May and put the seal on an impressive victory which underlines City's title credentials, even if the scoreline flattered them slightly.

While City move closer to Arsenal in second, Palace remain fifth, two points behind Chelsea following their win over Everton on Saturday.

More to follow...

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?