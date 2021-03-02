Crystal Palace vs Man Utd preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham will be back to boost Crystal Palace when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

0:54 Roy Hodgson says England has 'everything needed to host a fabulous World Cup', after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed a possible joint bid from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland to host the tournament.

The duo are fit again after hamstring and thigh injuries respectively but manager Roy Hodgson will be without full-backs Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell due to knocks.

Nathan Ferguson (knee) and Wilfried Zaha (hamstring) are closing in on returns, while James Tomkins (eye), Mamadou Sakho (thigh) and James McArthur (muscle) are not expected to be back until April at the earliest.

Edinson Cavani could return for Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

0:22 Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is in contention to return from injury against Crystal Palace on Wednesday but Paul Pogba remains an absentee, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 34-year-old striker has missed four matches with a muscle complaint but boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects him to travel to south London.

Paul Pogba remains out with a thigh injury, with fellow midfielders Juan Mata and Hannibal Mejbri also sidelined. Defender Phil Jones remains absent with a long-standing knee issue.

Crystal Palace

Manchester United remain unbeaten with a club record 20 league away games since slipping to defeat to Chelsea over a year ago. Brighton, Burnley, Everton, Fulham, Newcastle, Sheffield United, Southampton and West Ham have been swatted aside by United this season on the road - and it's unlikely Palace will have the attacking bravery to give them too many problems. I'm happy to play the away win.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must have tremendous faith in Mason Greenwood. Despite only scoring one Premier League goal in 1098 minutes of action this season, he was handed the opportunity to lead the line in an important match at Chelsea. That faith will surely be rewarded in the long-term, starting at Selhurst Park, where the youngster looks a fine bet to get on the scoresheet at 2/1 with Sky Bet if playing in the same central role as he did at Chelsea.

The 19-year-old remains a frightening talent, whose finishing ability mirrors that of former United favourite Robin van Persie. There were positive signs at Stamford Bridge that a goal-glut might just be around the corner. Against that miserly defence, Greenwood flashed a terrific strike inches past the post in the second half after linking with Bruno Fernandes. You get the feeling Crystal Palace will be more accommodating to awarding the striker space to play in and the 2/1 for him to score looks overpriced to me as he bids to get back to a goal ratio that stood at 0.69 per game last season.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2

BETTING ANGLE: Mason Greenwood to score anytime (2/1 with Sky Bet)

