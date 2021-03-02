Crystal Palace vs Man Utd preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 8.15pm).
Team news
Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham will be back to boost Crystal Palace when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday.
The duo are fit again after hamstring and thigh injuries respectively but manager Roy Hodgson will be without full-backs Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell due to knocks.
Nathan Ferguson (knee) and Wilfried Zaha (hamstring) are closing in on returns, while James Tomkins (eye), Mamadou Sakho (thigh) and James McArthur (muscle) are not expected to be back until April at the earliest.
Edinson Cavani could return for Manchester United at Selhurst Park.
Trending
- Which club has the most injuries?
- The race for the Premier League assessed
- Who will pounce for Haaland this summer?
- Cavani in line for Man Utd return at Palace
- F1's new look: Alpine reveal blue car for 2021 debut
- Hamilton: Why I only wanted one-year Mercedes deal
- Mercedes reveal car for Hamilton's record title bid
- Who are the Golden Boot candidates in Europe?
- PL predictions: Greenwood to end drought
- FA charges Bournemouth, Watford over mass brawl
The 34-year-old striker has missed four matches with a muscle complaint but boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects him to travel to south London.
Paul Pogba remains out with a thigh injury, with fellow midfielders Juan Mata and Hannibal Mejbri also sidelined. Defender Phil Jones remains absent with a long-standing knee issue.
- Premier League table | Premier League top scorers
- Premier League fixtures | Premier League results
- Get Sky Sports | Get NOW TV day pass for £9.99 | Live football on Sky Sports
How to follow
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm; Kick-off 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Jones Knows prediction
Manchester United remain unbeaten with a club record 20 league away games since slipping to defeat to Chelsea over a year ago. Brighton, Burnley, Everton, Fulham, Newcastle, Sheffield United, Southampton and West Ham have been swatted aside by United this season on the road - and it's unlikely Palace will have the attacking bravery to give them too many problems. I'm happy to play the away win.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must have tremendous faith in Mason Greenwood. Despite only scoring one Premier League goal in 1098 minutes of action this season, he was handed the opportunity to lead the line in an important match at Chelsea. That faith will surely be rewarded in the long-term, starting at Selhurst Park, where the youngster looks a fine bet to get on the scoresheet at 2/1 with Sky Bet if playing in the same central role as he did at Chelsea.
The 19-year-old remains a frightening talent, whose finishing ability mirrors that of former United favourite Robin van Persie. There were positive signs at Stamford Bridge that a goal-glut might just be around the corner. Against that miserly defence, Greenwood flashed a terrific strike inches past the post in the second half after linking with Bruno Fernandes. You get the feeling Crystal Palace will be more accommodating to awarding the striker space to play in and the 2/1 for him to score looks overpriced to me as he bids to get back to a goal ratio that stood at 0.69 per game last season.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2
BETTING ANGLE: Mason Greenwood to score anytime (2/1 with Sky Bet)
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Crystal Palace have won two of their last three league meetings with Manchester United (L1), as many as they had in their previous 27 against them. The Eagles are looking to complete their first ever league double over the Red Devils.
- Manchester United have never lost in 11 Premier League away games against Crystal Palace, the most one side has played at another without ever losing in the competition (W8 D3).
- Manchester United have won nine of their last 11 midweek Premier League fixtures (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), winning all six away games in this run.
- Only four clubs in English top-flight history have had a longer unbeaten away run than Manchester United's current run of 20 (W13 D7). The Red Devils haven't lost any of their last seven league games in London (W4 D3), last having a longer run without defeat in the capital between December 2011-December 2013 (13 games).
- Manchester United have drawn five Premier League matches goalless this season - the only seasons they've had more are 2004-05 and 2016-17 (six in each).
- Crystal Palace have managed just six shots in their last two Premier League matches, having three apiece in games against Brighton and Fulham. Palace have had as few as three shots in four games this season, with the last side to do so more often in a Premier League season being Swansea City in 2017-18 (five games).
- 21 of Crystal Palace's goals conceded this season have come in either the first 15 minutes (9) or the final 15 minutes (12) of action, more than any other team in the competition. Indeed, this accounts for almost half of the Eagles' 43 total goals conceded this term.
- Wilfried Zaha scored twice against former side Manchester United in Crystal Palace's 3-1 win at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture. No former Man Utd player has ever scored home and away against the Red Devils in the same Premier League season.
- Donny van de Beek scored just 13 minutes off the bench in his Manchester United debut in the reverse fixture against Crystal Palace this season. Since then (including the final 10 minutes of that match), the Dutchman hasn't scored any more goals in 1045 minutes of action in all competitions for the Red Devils.
- Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has 40 goal involvements in his 40 Premier League appearances so far (23 goals, 17 assists). However, three of the last four matches in which the Portuguese has failed to register a goal or assist have been in London (vs Chelsea, Arsenal and Fulham).