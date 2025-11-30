Crystal Palace 1-2 Man Utd: Mason Mount completes second-half comeback to spare Ruben Amorim blushes at Selhurst Park

Mason Mount saved Manchester United from a further inquest when he fired home in a 2-1 comeback victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The midfielder rifled in from a well-worked set-piece after being teed up by Bruno Fernandes.

That goal, Mount's second of the season, came minutes after Joshua Zirkzee ended a year-long wait for a Premier League goal with a finish from what looked like an impossible angle.

With a combined xG of 0.05, United completed a second-half turnaround in a game that, before the halftime whistle, offered very little hope for Ruben Amorim's side.

Player ratings: Crystal Palace: Henderson (4), Munoz (5), Richards (6), Lacroix (6), Guehi (6), Mitchell (5), Wharton (6), Kamada (6), Pino (6), Sarr (5), Mateta (7)



Subs: Lerma (5), Nketiah (4), Uche (6), Hughes (6), Devenny (6).



Man Utd: Lammens (5), Dalot (5), Yoro (3), De Ligt (6), Shaw (6), Amad (6), Casemiro (5), Bruno Fernandes (7), Mbeumo (6), Mount (8), Zirkzee (8).



Subs: Mazraoui (6), Martinez (n/a), Dorgu (n/a), Mainoo (n/a)



Player of the Match: Mason Mount

United were outclassed and outfought by Palace in the opening 45 minutes despite showing early promise when Dean Henderson denied Casemiro an early goal with a smart stop. Amorim watched on as his side generated just 0.01 expected goals without set-pieces.

In a run of play that summed up United's sorry showing, Leny Yoro clumsily brought down Jean-Philippe Mateta in the area to give away a sure penalty.

Having initially sent Senne Lammens the wrong way, Mateta had to do the same again after being adjudged to have touched the ball twice by VAR.

More chances followed for Palace in the first half with Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw called upon to make huge interventions to prevent further damage.

Amorim could be seen anxiously pacing in the mixed zone during the half-time break, taking a moment before what would have been his most significant talk to his players, hoping to avoid a repeat of Monday's hopeless showing against the 10 men of Everton.

Whatever he said worked, helping United end a run of three without a win to move up to sixth, above Palace who are denied a place in the top four. Amorim also becomes the first United boss to win at Selhurst Park since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020.

Amorim: We played better after HT because Zirkzee played better

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim:

"It [Joshua Zirkzee's goal] was really important.

"But again, it was not just the goal, even the runs behind. In the first half, he struggled in the duels, and he won some duels in the second half.

"And we improved a lot because of the quality of Josh in the second half. And that is important for him to understand. That is not just the goal. We played better because Josh played better in the second half.

"I just said to the players [at half time] we need to be more alive, and you can feel that. So if you are more alive, you are in more places, you are near the ball more often and I think everyone did that.

"But we also need to understand that the opponent was tired in the second half. And when you increase the rhythm and the opponent gets tired a little bit, suffers a goal right away, you feel that we had the control of the game and that's it."

What disappointed Glasner most in defeat to Man Utd?

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner:

"What disappointed me? Almost everything.

"Conceding two goals from set-plays, three of the last four goals being conceded from set-plays. That makes it really frustrating, because I think we played a very good first half, and deserved to have the lead.

"I can't remember a big chance from open play in the whole game.

"We are not fresh enough in many games and the energy level dropped, but I think we made it just harder for us because we conceded these two goals.

"In the situation we are in now, it looked like it was tough, but I think, at the end, we tried everything.

"We had a few set-plays as well, an even better situation, the free-kick. But we missed it, they took it, and so that's why we lost it."

Story of the match in stats...

