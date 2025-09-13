Crystal Palace 0-0 Sunderland: Eagles rue missed chances and Robin Roefs heroics to settle for point at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace were forced to settle for a point after a frustrating goalless draw against newly promoted Sunderland at Selhurst Park.

Palace had the better chances but an overall lack of quality in the final third, and Robin Roefs' heroics saw a dominant Eagles side frustrated.

There was no better chance than Yeremy Pino's first-half one-on-one. The summer signing from Villarreal made his full debut for Palace after impressing off the bench during the international break.

Team news headlines Oliver Glasner made two changes after Adam Wharton and Ismaila Sarr were ruled out. Yeremy Pino was handed his first Palace start while Lerma slotted into midfield

Regis Le Bris also made a couple of tweaks to his last team. Simon Adingra started due to Enzo Le Fee's absence and Wilson Isidor started ahead of Eli Mayenda.

It almost turned into a dream start to life for the Spain international when Daichi Kamada poked a ball into his path. However, in a chance that appeared harder to miss, he was wide of the mark.

Palace's new No 10 will look back on his full debut as a frustrating one, where he showed sparks of what the £26m signing could bring.

In the second half, his magnificent drop of the shoulder to beat Granit Xhaka was a bright spark, but the resulting pass into the path of Jean-Philippe Mateta left a lot to be desired.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Henderson(6), Munoz (7), Richards (6), Lacroix (7), Guehi (6), Mitchell (7), Lerma 6), Hughes (7), Kamada (7), Pino (7), Mateta (5).



Subs used: Devenny (6), Uche (n/a)



Sunderland: Roefs (9), Hume (6), Alderete (7), Mukiele (7), Reinildo (6), Xhaka (6), Diarra (6), Sadiki (6), Adingra (6), Talbi (5), Isidor (5).



Subs used: Brobbey (3), Geertruida (n/a), Rigg (n/a)



Player of the match: Robin Roefs

Mateta very nearly broke the deadlock late on, however. Daniel Munoz's fired cross into the box deflected into his path, but Roefs made the save - with his shoulder - in a sequence he knew very little about.

Roefs was in inspired form throughout, making six total saves, keeping out efforts from Kamada, and substitute Christantus Uche late on, while his counterpart, Dean Henderson, in the other net, remained relatively untested.

Despite a late push, Palace were unable to find a breakthrough. The draw means Palace maintain their unbeaten start to the season but stay below Sunderland in the table, having taken six points to the Black Cats' seven this term.

Glasner: We deserved to win but Sunderland had a great 'keeper

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner:

"I think especially at the end, we deserved to win the game, but Sunderland had a great goalkeeper today who had three, four incredible saves.

"We missed one or two chances, and then if we don't score, then it's important not to lose. I think we were very consistent defensively. Again, we give them one chance in the first half.

"It's an exceptional effort of the team, each other, everything else, I think we controlled really well. But yes, in scoring goals was not our best in terms of efficiency; it was not our best performance.

"And then it's a draw, but still unbeaten. So it feels a little bit it could have been more, but it's all good."

Le Bris: We knew Palace would be our biggest challenge

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris:

"I think we prepared this game properly, and the picture was the picture expected during the week, and we played a good first half, dominating the ball. But it's not enough.

"You have to create chances. You have to threaten the opponent's defence. So we had a couple of opportunities, maybe one more, two more, to cross and to be a bit more impactful in the box, but it didn't happen. It's possible, but the first layers are positive. Now we have to push more.

"Every game is a unique challenge. And this game against Crystal Palace away, we knew before that it was probably the toughest challenge from the beginning of the season."

Story of the game in stats...