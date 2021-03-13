Crystal Palace 1-0 West Brom: Luka Milivojevic penalty deepens West Brom relegation fears

Luka Milivojevic's first half penalty was enough for Crystal Palace to beat West Brom 1-0, compounding the Baggies' relegation fears with nine games to play.

It was a better result than when West Brom were thrashed 5-1 by Palace in December - and they played well in spells - but a lack of cutting edge up front cost them again, having just one shot on target with their 12 efforts.

Darnell Furlong will also be glad to see the back of Crystal Palace this season, having scored an own goal in the reverse fixture and gifting the hosts a penalty on Saturday. Wilfried Zaha's cross hit him on the arm inside the area and, after a lengthy VAR check, the spot kick was awarded. It was converted by Milivojevic (37), who fired home past Sam Johnstone.

There were a handful of chances for both to score the next goal in the second half, but it was the penalty that was ultimately the difference, keeping West Brom in 19th and eight points from safety. The victory pushes Crystal Palace into 11th and more or less confirms their place in the Premier League for another season.

How Crystal Palace beat West Brom again

West Brom had the better of the first half chances at Selhurst Park. Birthday boy Matt Phillips sent in a great cross from the right wing, with Matheus Pereira there to nod the ball back into the middle. Although Gallagher was waiting, Cheikhou Kouyate nicked through to see the ball scrambled behind.

Gallagher had another sight of goal soon after, but send a floating effort from range into the empty stands. Okay Yokuslu went closer from a similar range, turning into space before striking, but sent his effort curling just wide.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Ward (7), Kouyate (7), Cahill (7), Van Aanholt (7), Milivojevic (8), Riedewald (7), Eze (6), Zaha (7), Benteke (7), Ayew (6).



Subs used: Schlupp (5), Townsend (5).



West Brom: Johnstone (7), Furlong (6), O’Shea (7), Bartley (7), Townsend (6), Yokuslu (7), Pereira (6), Gallagher (7), Maitland-Niles (6), Phillips (7), Diagne (6).



Subs used: Robson-Kanu (5), Snodgrass (5).



Man of the match: Luka Milivojevic.

But the VAR drama was on the way as Crystal Palace were awarded a penalty. Patrick van Aanholt slotted a penalty down the left side for Zaha, whose cross into the area hit Furlong on the arm. The cries went up for a penalty but play continued, with Milivojevic forcing a fingertip save from Sam Johnstone with a thunderous effort.

Once the ball was out of play, VAR intervened. Firstly, they checked to see if Zaha was onside when the free kick was played and, after the use of the offside lines, was judged to be in line. Simon Hooper was then sent to the pitchside monitor to assess the handball and it did not take long to award Crystal Palace the penalty. It was another good quality spot kick from Milivojevic too, sending Johnstone the wrong way to hand Crystal Palace the lead.

Team news Crystal Palace made one change with Wilfried Zaha back in the starting XI, in place of Andros Townsend.

West Brom named the same XI from last weekend. The only change was on the bench with Grady Diangana back in the matchday squad and Romain Sawyers missing out.

Both sides had their best chances of the second half within ten minutes of the restart. Christian Benteke - who scored twice in the reverse fixture - sent a low, hard strike goalwards, but Johnstone made an equally as good save to tip the effort behind for a corner.

At the other end, Conor Townsend sent in a superb cross from the left wing, which landed kindly for Phillips. However, he hit it first time with no direction and send it flying into the Holmesdale End. Minutes later, Phillips' placed shot was well blocked before Pereira's curled effort from the top the area just went wide.

Eberechi Eze had his own sight of goal in the 65th minute, but fired straight at Johnstone, as Crystal Palace registered their first ever top-flight double over West Brom.

Wilfried Zaha has called for greater efforts towards education on racial inequality and says social media companies should start taking "strong action" over abuse after he opted against taking a knee before kick-off of Crystal Palace's match against West Brom.

In a statement, the midfielder said: "My decision to stand at kick-off has been public knowledge for a couple of weeks now.

"There is no right or wrong decision, but for me personally I feel kneeling has just become a part of the pre-match routine and at the moment it doesn't matter whether we kneel or stand, some of us still continue to receive abuse.

"I know there is a lot of work being done behind the scenes at the Premier League and other authorities to make change, and I fully respect that, and everyone involved.

"I also fully respect my teammates and players at other clubs who continue to take the knee.

"As a society, I feel we should be encouraging better education in schools, and social media companies should be taking strong action against people who abuse others online - not just footballers.

"I now just want to focus on football and enjoy being back playing on the pitch. I will continue to stand tall."

Man of the match - Luka Milivojevic

It was Milivojevic's penalty that won it for Crystal Palace as he continues to be their go-to guy for set-pieces. He also led the way for interceptions (four) and made the most passes of the team against West Brom, with 26 of his 37 efforts successful. Milivojevic was joint-top for open play crosses and interceptions, as the Eagles registered a vital win.

What the managers said

Opta stats

West Brom have failed to score in 15 Premier League games this season; only in 2008-09 (17) and 2005-06 (18) have they drawn a blank in more games in a single campaign in the competition.

Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over West Brom was Roy Hodgson's 12th Premier League win over a side he has previously managed in the competition, now the most of any manager.

Matt Phillips became the 32nd player to play a Premier League game on his birthday this season, and the fifth to do so for West Bromwich Albion this term (also Romaine Sawyers, Callum Robinson, Conor Townsend and Dara O'Shea).

What's next?

Both teams now have a three week break before their next game. Crystal Palace will travel to Everton on Saturday, April 3 while West Brom are back in London, this time at Chelsea, on the same day. Both games are subject to change.