Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves: Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher star for Palace in home win

Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher were yet again on the scoresheet for Crystal Palace as they beat Wolves 2-0 to maintain their impressive start under Patrick Vieira.

Fresh from scoring in Palace's shock 2-0 win at Manchester City last weekend, Zaha and Gallagher delivered again.

Zaha got the ball rolling on 61 minutes after VAR awarded his effort from a tight angle after the assistant referee had initially flagged for offside. Palace did not sit back when in front and Gallagher grabbed a deserved second when his strike deflected past Jose Sa off Conor Coady.

Wolves, who only had four shots on goal, were denied a penalty by VAR with the score at 1-0 as referee Graham Scott had originally awarded a spot-kick for a foul by Joel Ward on Rayan Ait-Nouri but replays showed it was outside the area.

The win takes Palace into ninth place in the Premier League and they have lost just one of their last 10 matches, remaining unbeaten in their last six.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Guaita (7), Ward (7), Andersen (7), Guehi (7), Mitchell (7), Gallagher (8), Kouyate (7), McArthur (8), Zaha (8), Edouard (8), Benteke (7)



Subs: Olise (7), Schlupp (7), Ayew (6)



Wolves: Sa (6), Kilman (7), Coady (5), Saiss (6), Semedo (6), Ruben Neves (6), Joao Moutinho (6), Ait Nouri (7), Trincao (5), Jimenez (5), Hwang (5)



Subs: Traore (5), Podence (6)



Man of the match: Conor Gallagher

How Palace powered past flat Wolves...

There was a buzz in the air at Selhurst Park with Vieira's side returning from a triumphant away day last weekend when beating champions Manchester City.

Wolves approached with caution, taking every opportunity to break up the play which resulted in an incident-free opening 45 minutes. Odsonne Edouard tested Sa with a low drive on 15 minutes as the game struggled to flow with referee Scott awarding 15 fouls in the first half, with bookings for Joao Moutinho and Marc Guehi.

An increase in intensity was required with the game there for the taking and Palace stepped up. Christian Benteke headed straight at Sa following a Gallagher corner as the pressure grew on the Wolves goal.

Team news Patrick Vieira decided to make one change from the win at Manchester City with Christian Benteke, who had been in good form, preferred through the middle in attack. Jordan Ayew drops out.

Nice and simple from Bruno Lage. He kept the same team that beat Everton 2-1.

Zaha was becoming more of a threat having switched wings at half-time and he was the man to break the deadlock. James McArthur provided the pass, splitting open the Wolves defence and Zaha swept home in clinical fashion from the angle. Celebrations were short-lived, though, as the flag had been raised for offside. With the players set up for the Wolves free-kick, VAR deemed Zaha onside from the replay and awarded the goal to the delight of the home fans.

Many teams would have sat back on their lead but Vieira's team are encouraged to keep on attacking and Wolves had no answer, although they did think a penalty was awarded in their favour on 70 minutes. Ward clumsily leaned into Ait-Nouri who was driving into the box and, although a penalty was awarded, VAR stepped in again to correct the decision as the foul started outside the area.

Edouard tested Sa from a tight angle and almost set up Gallagher for a tap-in at the back post. Yet, Palace would not have to wait much longer to get a second. The on-loan Gallagher drove into the box and even though his shot was not one of his best, it skipped off the midriff of Coady and bobbled into the bottom corner.

Image: Conor Gallagher scored Palace's second goal

Wolves were unable to get through a well-organised Palace rearguard and rarely looked a goal threat as their own five-match unbeaten run in the league was brought to a halt.

After last weekend's impressive win at City and this defeat of Wolves, Vieira's Palace are into the top half of the table in ninth spot with 15 points from 11 games.

Image: Star man: Conor Gallagher

"Sign him up," was the chant from the home faithful as the Palace players made their way back to the halfway line following Gallagher's goal.

We must be entering into signing-of-the-season territory with the on-loan Chelsea man. Yet again he was everywhere for Palace at the tip of their midfield, setting the tone especially in the second half for Vieira's team to go and win the game. It must be said he was ably supported by the fantastic McArthur, whose tenacity without the ball and class with it, was something Wolves couldn't match.

Opta stats

Crystal Palace have registered back-to-back top-flight wins for the first time since January-February 2021, when one of those two victories was also a home win over Wolves.

The home side has won each of the last four Premier League matches without conceding in fixtures involving Crystal Palace and Wolves, with both sides managing two wins apiece.

Wolves have failed to score in six of their last eight trips to London in the Premier League, suffering five defeats across this run (W2 D1) - as many defeats as in their 18 such games beforehand.

Zaha has scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since October 2020, while the Ivorian's opener for Crystal Palace was his first league goal against Wolves since October 2012 in the Championship.

Crystal Palace return after the international break with a trip to Burnley on Saturday November 20, while Wolves host West Ham on the same day.