Crystal Palace 4-2 Wolves: Eddie Nketiah double gives FA Cup winners hope of top-half finish

Crystal Palace shook off any FA Cup final hangovers to keep their top-half hopes alive as Eddie Nketiah netted a double in a 4-2 win over Wolves.

Oliver Glasner rested most of his Wembley heroes but faced a Wolves side also featuring sweeping changes following back-to-back defeats.

Ultimately, it was the Eagles' fringe players, and Nketiah in particular, who would prove their worth and move two points behind Fulham in 10th with a game to play - and set a club-record Premier League points tally in the process.

Not before an early scare, though. Jorgen Strand Larsen nodded a Wolves corner back across goal for Emmanuel Agbadou to score his first goal since his January arrival and earn a lead which would last less than three minutes.

Nketiah and Romain Esse, making his first start since a January move of his own from Millwall, linked up excellently on the left with the former's faint before shooting opening up space to bury the ball into the far corner to level.

For a player lacking minutes and confidence in south London this season it was a finish of real composure, and his second a true striker's goal.

Daniel Munoz's clever flick released Ismaila Sarr out wide and Nketiah's back-post run was exactly what was needed to turn his low cross home and complete the turnaround and treble his season tally inside five first-half minutes.

His second also marked his 50th goal in professional football. Speaking after the game, he said: "It's reach nice to reach that landmark and I know I can do much better and help the team. It's a nice way to end the last home game and I want to contribute more next season."

Ben Chilwell got in on the act after half-time with a wildly deflected free-kick for his first goal in over two years, before Strand Larsen gave Wolves hope with a second from a corner - they had only managed three-such goals all season prior to the game.

One of Glasner's six changes from the FA Cup victory was the inclusion of Joel Ward for a Selhurst Park send-off. The 35-year-old was visibly emotional and dropped to his knees in the centre-circle when he was substituted in his final game after 12 years and 363 appearances in south London.

Image: Joel Ward acknowledged the Crystal Palace crowd as he was substituted in his final game at Selhurst Park after 13 years with the club

One of those who had dropped out still had time to get in on the action, as FA Cup final match-winner Eberechi Eze had the final say to seal victory.

A late Palace counter as Wolves piled bodies forward reached the midfielder, whose scuffed effort put the cherry on the cake of a famous week for Crystal Palace - and one which could yet get better.

Pereira angry with Wolves defending

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira:

"We made a lot of mistakes. This team is very dangerous in the counter attack. If we go inside or the middle we know if they get the ball they will create a fast transition.

"When we were in the best moment of the game to score 3-2, we had chance to make it 3-3 two times but another mistake finished the game. I cannot accept that.

"We must keep our feet on the ground, calm down again and be humble - running and fighting and doing the tactical things.

"My team is one with organisation and tactical maturity. Today there were too many mistakes for one game. All four goals were mistakes. All of them."

Ward: What a way to sign off

Crystal Palace club captain Joel Ward told Sky Sports:

"What a way to sign off. I couldn't have written a better story and a better ending. I feel honoured and incredibly blessed to have had this time at Palace and I look forward to the next challenge in front of me.

"There's a belief in that changing room and I'm sure these lads will take this club forwards. What an exciting period of time, I've been part of this club for so long. I will be following these guys next season, this is a fairy-tale ending for me."

Story of the match in stats...

