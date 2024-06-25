Euro 2024 - Denmark 0-0 Serbia: Christian Eriksen and team-mates secure runners-up spot in Group C

Denmark secured a place in the knockout phase of Euro 2024 with a nervy 0-0 draw against Serbia who head home after coming bottom of Group C.

The Danes had the most possession and chances, with Christian Eriksen pulling the strings from midfield, but were unable to turn that into a goal in their third draw of the tournament.

They will await UEFA confirmation of whether they came second or third in the group - affecting who they face in the last 16 - depending on disciplinary points or rankings versus Slovenia who also drew 0-0 with England in their simultaneous game.

Serbia defended stoutly for long periods, but could not provide opportunities for veteran striker Aleksandar Mitrovic who appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty several times. They came fourth in the group with two points from two draws.

Image: Lazar Samardzic and Andreas Christensen fight for the ball

Both teams had goals disallowed, Denmark for a corner that went out of play and Serbia for offside.

Stats: Story of the match

Group C final results...