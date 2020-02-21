Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Derby County vs Fulham.

Sky Bet Championship.

Derby County 1

  • W Rooney (55th minute pen)

Fulham 1

  • A Mitrovic (71st minute)

Derby 1-1 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic spoils party after Wayne Rooney nets on 500th league game

Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash at Pride Park

Friday 21 February 2020 21:57, UK

Wayne Rooney celebrates goal for Derby
Image: Wayne Rooney celebrates after scoring a Panenka for Derby

Wayne Rooney netted on his 500th English league game but Aleksandar Mitrovic's leveller spoiled the party as Fulham drew 1-1 at Derby.

The visitors had been firmly second-best at Pride Park as Derby deservedly led through Rooney's penalty in his landmark appearance before Mitrovic netted a smart volley from Dennis Odoi's cross with 19 minutes to go.

Ten minutes into the second half, Tim Ream was adjudged to have handled a cross under pressure from Martyn Waghorn and Rooney showed the class which has underpinned his longevity with a coolly-struck Panenka.

Fulham keeper Marek Rodak walked away with the man-of-the-match award after saving well twice from Matt Clarke and Tom Lawrence before half-time. Then, after Mitrovic's 71st-minute equaliser, Rodak denied Derby a late winner when he somehow clawed out Craig Forsyth's looping effort from close-range.

