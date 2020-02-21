Derby 1-1 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic spoils party after Wayne Rooney nets on 500th league game

Wayne Rooney netted on his 500th English league game but Aleksandar Mitrovic's leveller spoiled the party as Fulham drew 1-1 at Derby.

The visitors had been firmly second-best at Pride Park as Derby deservedly led through Rooney's penalty in his landmark appearance before Mitrovic netted a smart volley from Dennis Odoi's cross with 19 minutes to go.

Ten minutes into the second half, Tim Ream was adjudged to have handled a cross under pressure from Martyn Waghorn and Rooney showed the class which has underpinned his longevity with a coolly-struck Panenka.

Fulham keeper Marek Rodak walked away with the man-of-the-match award after saving well twice from Matt Clarke and Tom Lawrence before half-time. Then, after Mitrovic's 71st-minute equaliser, Rodak denied Derby a late winner when he somehow clawed out Craig Forsyth's looping effort from close-range.

More to follow...