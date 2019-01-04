Derby vs Southampton preview: Matt Targett in contention to start

Matt Targett is in contention for Southampton

Matt Targett is in contention to start for Southampton when they travel to Sky Bet Championship promotion-hopefuls Derby for their FA Cup third-round tie on Saturday.

Targett is set to return after missing Southampton's goalless draw with Chelsea on Wednesday, but centre-back Maya Yoshida will be unavailable as he has left for the Asia Cup.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he is likely to make changes against Frank Lampard's side, who sit fifth in the Sky Bet Championship.

"It means we'll look to rotate again, and to bring in fresh players," he told the club's official website. "We want to keep the tempo at a high level and therefore we need fresh players.

"It's not about young or old, I decide based on fresh or tired. The last fight against Chelsea was a huge one, and it cost energy. I guarantee I will send a team on the pitch that is well prepared, focused, with a willingness to win."

Derby reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup earlier this season - beating Manchester United on penalties along the way - and Lampard is hoping the run can help them in the FA Cup.

He said: "We have Southampton, and then a really difficult game at Leeds. We have to approach every game to win, we had a great run in the Carabao Cup that I hope the fans hold dearly.

"I think best XI is a dated concept, because there are too many games. It doesn't matter who you are. I'm looking at players who maybe haven't played so much and deserve a chance."

Team news

Southampton will be hoping the hamstring issue which forced striker Danny Ings to be replaced at half-time against Chelsea in midweek is nothing serious and he could be in contention to feature.

Ryan Bertrand (back) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) are doubts while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg continues his suspension.

Tom Lawrence is avaliable for Derby having missed the last four games with an ankle injury but Harry Wilson is out with an injury.

Harry Wilson will not be available for Derby this weekend

Max Lowe has returned from his loan spell at Aberdeen and, with Scott Malone (groin) still out, he could fill the left-back spot. Bradley Johnson will also hope to be included after being overlooked for the last two games, despite being available after serving a five-match ban.

Opta stats

This is the fourth time Derby have been drawn against Southampton in the FA Cup, progressing on each of the three previous occasions, most recently in round three in 1997-98 (2-0).

Southampton are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Derby in all competitions (W3 D2), with this their first meeting since February 2012.

Derby have made it through to round four of the FA Cup in three of the previous four seasons, only failing to do so last campaign following their 0-2 defeat against Manchester United.

Last season's semi-finalists Southampton won all three of their away FA Cup games in 2017-18 - in fact, Saints have lost just one of their last 10 away FA Cup games (W7 D2), a 0-1 defeat against Sunderland in 2013-14.