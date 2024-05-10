Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Crewe Alexandra AET (Agg 2-2) - Crewe win 4-3 on penalties to reach League Two play-off final

Crewe made it through to the League Two play-off final after beating Doncaster Rovers on penalties, following an impressive second-leg comeback.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Crewe fought back early on as Mickey Demetriou and a James Maxwell own goal levelled the tie at 2-2 on aggregate.

Alexandra then sealed the victory 4-3 in the shootout after goalkeeper Max Stryjek saved two penalties.

Crewe will now face Crawley or MK Dons at Wembley on Sunday May 19 for a place in next season's League One.

Despite the doubters, Crewe boss Lee Bell was convinced his side could get back into the tie, and they proved they could in the early stages of the second leg.

It took just six minutes for Demetriou to land the first blow, before Maxwell turned the ball into his own net from a Chris Long cross on 16 minutes. Out of nowhere, the tie was all square.

Crewe then largely decided to stick, rather than twist, and the game ended up in extra-time then penalties.

And it was Stryjek - signed on an emergency loan less than a month ago - who proved to be the hero, denying Zain Westbrooke and Hakeeb Adelakun in the shootout to take Crewe to Wembley.

Doncaster will remain in the fourth tier for the 2024/25 campaign.