Dundee United 0-0 Aberdeen: Benjamin Siegrist keeps out visitors

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist earned Dundee United a hard-earned point in a goalless draw with Aberdeen.

Siegrist saved well from Scott Wright in particular as a dominant Dons side failed to get the breakthrough in the Scottish Premiership encounter at Tannadice.

The visitors also had two penalty appeals rejected but United could have snatched victory with a late counter-attack only for Joe Lewis to deny substitute Logan Chalmers.

Aberdeen were quick to press United from the start and the home side struggled to get out of their half for large periods of the opening period.

The Dons created a steady stream of chances. The best of the early opportunities came after good link-up play between Ryan Hedges and Wright. The latter dinked a shot towards goal but Siegrist got enough contact to slow it down and Mark Connolly cleared off the line.

Siegrist stopped powerful long-range strikes from Jonny Hayes and Hedges and Tommie Hoban twice threatened with headers.

Aberdeen had two penalty claims ignored by Alan Muir, the first when Connor McLennan went down under Mark Reynolds' challenge. The referee then waved away loud appeals for handball against Lawrence Shankland as Ross McCrorie bundled a Hedges corner towards goal.

Aberdeen were relentless with their pressing and Hayes shot across the face of goal after Wright had won the ball and set up the wing-back.

United got a bit of respite in the latter stages of the half but their first corner led to another Dons chance. McLennan broke upfield and set up Wright but Siegrist pulled off another good stop.

Aberdeen continued to dominate possession after the restart and United brought on Marc McNulty for his debut in a straight swap for Nicky Clark as Wright received treatment following an off-the-ball clash with Connolly.

The next United change - Liam Smith for skipper Reynolds - saw them switch from a 3-5-2 to a 4-4-2 with Luke Bolton and Peter Pawlett handed more attack-minded wide midfield roles.

The change had little effect on the balance of play.

Niall McGinn came on for the Dons and immediately hit a free-kick which Siegrist pushed wide.

Smith turned behind a Hedges cross which was begging to be converted before United broke from the resulting corner. McNulty's ball forward sent Shankland away and the Scotland striker set up Chalmers, but Lewis blocked the shot with his foot.

Aberdeen came close in the final minute when Marley Watkins glanced a header just wide from McGinn's free-kick and Siegrist made another save from the Northern Ireland international in stoppage time.

What the manager said

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon said: "Without a doubt [goalkeeper Siegrist is among the best in Scotland] and that's not me being biased, he has done it week in, week out. He is so comfortable, he just makes it look easy.

"He's got everything and he has also got the temperament, He is very calm, it's no problem to him, and do you know what else? He's a really good guy and he wants to improve all the time.

"That's right through the whole football club, he probably epitomises the way that these boys are. They attack training every day."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said: "We asked the players to go out and start quick, own the pitch and grab the game by the scruff of the neck, and I thought we did that.

"We were guilty of just not taking care of that final pass, wasteful with chances, and we have got to look at ourselves for that.

"When we come as an away team, having 18 shots, 11 corners, umpteen free-kicks, we are looking for more from that.

"It wasn't for the want of trying, the players put a lot into it, did a lot of things right, their keeper has made some good saves, and like every team we are looking for the right decisions at the right time.

"There were a couple of penalty claims, one in particular where wee Lawrence leans forward, his whole body shape changes and he leans down and handballs it.

"The reaction from my players was unanimous and, having seen it again, I can understand why, it's a penalty kick every day of the week, and we should be getting that.

"But we still had the second half to do something about it and when they defend their box as deep as they were, we were looking for more of that penalty-box striker, maybe a (Sam) Cosgrove type would have been ideal for that, and I thought we were guilty of maybe overegging it instead of just getting it out of our feet and taking more shots, getting more crosses in the box."

What's next?

Dundee United will travel to St Johnstone next Saturday in the Scottish Premiership (kick-off 3pm). Aberdeen have a midweek league fixture on Tuesday, playing Hamilton at home (kick-off 7pm) before welcoming Celtic to Pittodrie on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 12pm).