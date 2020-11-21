Dundee United 2-1 Hamilton: Nicky Clark double heaps pressure on Accies boss Brian Rice

Dundee United extended their unbeaten Premiership run to five games with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Hamilton at Tannadice.

Following a first half with little inspiration on show, bottom-of-the-table Accies stunned the home side when they took the lead through a Ross Callachan header after the break.

However, United hit back with Nicky Clark netting twice with well-taken finishes.

Accies, though, spurned a gilt-edged opportunity to secure a point when Callachan sent a penalty kick soaring over the bar.

The defeat piled further pressure on Hamilton boss Brian Rice, with his side remaining rock bottom of the league and still searching for their first win since September 12.

The opening stages were a grim war of attrition but the first chance finally came United's way when Clark hit a 25-yard free-kick just wide of Hamilton keeper Ryan Fulton's left-hand post.

Accies posed little threat to the home goal in the first half, with their only attempt of note a shot from distance by Scott Martin that was easily gathered by Tangerines 'keeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Image: Dundee United's Liam Smith is challenged by Scott Martin of Hamilton

United had a sight of goal just after the break but Fulton denied Clark.

Home boss Micky Mellon had seen enough and made an early double substitution, bringing on Luke Bolton and Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland for Adrian Sporle and Paul McMullan.

Hamilton also continued to struggle in attack and even when presented with a promising free-kick opportunity, Scott McMann blasted the ball high over the bar.

However, Accies made no mistake when their next opportunity arose in the 65th minute with Callachan gleefully heading home a McMann cross past the helpless Siegrist from six yards.

Image: Ross Callachan celebrates scoring to put Hamilton 1-0 up at Dundee Utd

That stung the Tangerines into action and they equalised shortly after, with Liam Smith bursting down the right before a perfect cutback allowed Clark to slot home low past Fulton.

Clark then made it two in the 80th minute with a superb half-volley from the edge of the box after a McNulty flick-on and there looked to be no way back for Accies.

However, the home side were stunned when referee Craig Napier awarded the visitors a penalty for handball by Jamie Robson - but Callachan blew the opportunity, blasting the spot-kick high into the stand.

Accies were left to rue that missed chance, with United comfortably seeing out the game to secure all three points and further cement their position in fifth place in the table.

What the managers said

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon: "It is probably what we want to be involved in football for, the madness of it at times. We never started the second half well and gave away a goal.

"But the composure we showed to find a way back into it was great and then the two goals and the passes before that were just pure quality.

"When you know you are trying to chase a result, to be calm like that and produce these moments of quality, all credit to the players.

"To bury them like that was fantastic from Nicky Clark but he has been like that all season. It was a really hard-fought, valuable three points for us."

Hamilton boss Brian Rice: "We undoubtedly deserved something. I asked them to go beyond where we have been this season and go a bit further and I don't think anyone can question the commitment of the boys.

"I am so disappointed we didn't take anything out of the game as I think we definitely deserved something from it. No one can accuse the boys of not fighting for the win. I know people will criticise me again, as I do when we don't win.

"I get praise when we win so criticism is going to come my way. I don't mind that as long as it doesn't get personal.

"I will take any stick on the chin. We are doing our best and you saw a team fighting and scrapping for every ball, so you can't ask for any more than that."

What's next?

Dundee United travel to face Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on December 5; kick-off 3pm. Meanwhile, Hamilton host Aberdeen on Wednesday; kick-off 7pm.