Dundee United 1-5 St Mirren: Five-star Saints run riot with stunning display at Tannadice

St Mirren returned to winning ways in style by putting five goals past Dundee United at Tannadice.

The Buddies had been bitterly disappointed to lose their Betfred Cup semi-final with Livingston on Sunday but a vital 5-1 Premiership victory went a long way to making amends.

St Mirren took the lead in the 30th minute when a deep free-kick was headed into a dangerous area in the United box by Conor McCarthy, with Joe Shaughnessy heading back across goal and past United keeper Deniz Mehmet.

The Buddies increased their advantage 12 minutes later when they were awarded a penalty by referee John Beaton for a push on Shaughnessy by Mark Reynolds in the United box. Jamie McGrath stepped up to calmly send Deniz the wrong way and the ball into the back of the net.

St Mirren then made it three on the stroke of half-time when home striker Lawrence Shankland was adjudged to have handled a shot, with McGrath again making no mistake with the spot-kick.

The Tangerines pulled one back in the 54th minute thanks to a stunning long-range strike from midfielder Ian Harkes, whipping the ball into the top corner.

Image: St Mirren's Dylan Connolly scores his side's fourth goal at Tannadice

However, St Mirren put the game to bed in the 80th minute with a clinical break and finish from substitute Dylan Connolly and five minutes later the rout was completed by a Kristian Dennis tap-in.

There had been an early chance for the Buddies in the opening seconds of the game but Eamonn Brophy dragged his shot from just outside the United box well wide.

United had then come close in the 23rd minute when a free-kick into the Buddies box was chested down by Mark Connolly into the path of Dillon Powers, who hit a ferocious drive that was blocked by St Mirren keeper Jak Alnwick. Powers pounced on the rebound but was unable to make his second effort count.

The home side were then howling for a penalty as Luke Bolton went down in the St Mirren box under a challenge by Richard Tait but the referee saw no offence.

Shortly after, St Mirren were up the other end to break the deadlock through Shaughnessy and then take a grip on the game with the McGrath penalties.

What the managers said

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon: "We are disappointed to lose five goals when we have been defensively very solid.

"Going in 3-0 down at half-time, you give yourself a mountain to climb and we said to them just keep playing and try to score the next goal and see where it takes you.

"We did with a cracking goal but we gave away another two cheap goals. I keep saying how inexperienced we are at times at this level. Tonight we showed naivety that we will learn from."

Image: Jim Goodwin (right) was thrilled with his side's display at Tannadice

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin: "It would have been very easy for the players to feel sorry for themselves after Sunday. But credit to them for a great reaction.

"I think the scoreline flattered us a bit but the first goal was massive - and it was a great set-play. I don't think we had anything to prove after Sunday. It was a sickener, there's no getting away from it. But we refocused and got right back at it in the league.

"I'm just really pleased for the players and staff because Sunday was so hard to accept. We've hopefully given the fans a few goals to cheer at home, as well."

What's next?

Both sides are in action on Saturday at 3pm, as Dundee United host Hibernian and St Mirren are on the road again, this time facing Neil Lennon's Celtic.