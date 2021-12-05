Dundee United 0-3 Celtic: Hoops cruise to comfortable win at Tannadice

Liam Scales' first Celtic goal helped his side stroll to a 3-0 win at Dundee United to move back within four points of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Tom Rogic opened the scoring for the visitors with a brilliant, mesmeric solo goal, before David Turnbull's clever finish doubled their advantage five minutes before half-time.

However, it was Scales - only just on as a substitute - who grabbed the headlines after adding a third with nine minutes to go as Ange Postecoglou's team kept the pressure on the champions, while United stay fourth in the table after a poor recent run of just one win in seven.

Player ratings Dundee Utd: Siegrist (7), Sporle (6), Mulgrew (6), Niskanen (6), Pawlett (6), Clark (7), Edwards (7), Freeman (7), Harkes (7), Appere (6), Fuchs (7)



Subs: Butcher (5), Watson (6)



Celtic: Hart (6), Juranovic (6), Starfelt (6), Carter-Vickers (6), Taylor (7), McGregor (8), Turnbull (8), Rogic (9), Johnston (7), Forrest (6), Kyogo (8)



Subs: Scales (8), Bitton (7), Abada (8)



Man of the match: Tom Rogic

How Celtic maintained pressure on Rangers

With arch-rivals Rangers winning on Saturday, Celtic knew nothing less than three points would do at Tannadice Park and that is exactly what they managed after a dominant display as the visitors made it eight wins in their last nine league outings.

The impressive Rogic put Celtic on their way to victory with one of the goals of the season as the Australian picked up possession midway inside the hosts' half, before showing great feet to evade a trio of United players and then bending a beauty into the left-hand corner of the goal.

Team news Midfielder Calum Butcher was back for Dundee United after serving a two-game ban, but had to settle for place on the bench, while Jeando Fuchs returned to the lineup having recovered from injury.



As for Celtic, central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers started having sat out Thursday's 1-0 home win over Hearts due to personal reasons.



However, the likes of right-back Anthony Ralston, centre-back Stephen Welsh and forward Jota all missed out after going off injured in that game.

That 19th-minute strike could, and should, have been added to long before Celtic did finally score a second just before half-time with a well-worked goal involving captain Callum McGregor, whose lofted pass picked out Turnbull's run in the box - the midfielder doing the rest by lobbing the advancing Benjamin Siegrist and then walking the ball over the line.

The home side never had a sniff really against the top flight's meanest defence and their task would have been made even harder had referee Don Robertson shown United substitute Calum Butcher a straight red - rather than a yellow - for a two-footed lunge on Turnbull on the hour-mark.

Luckily for Celtic there was no lasting damage to their Scotland international and it was smiles all round come the full-time whistle after Scales, who had only been on the pitch for six minutes of his league debut, rounded off another flowing move with a composed finish to score his first goal for the club.

What the managers said...

United host Livingston on Saturday December 11 (3pm), while Celtic take on Real Betis at Parkhead in their final Europa League group-stage clash on Thursday (8pm), before entertaining Motherwell on Sunday December 12 (3pm).