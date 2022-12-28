Dundee Utd 3-0 Ross County: Tangerines secure vital win over fellow strugglers Ross County

Dundee United secured a vital 3-0 cinch Premiership victory over fellow strugglers Ross County at Tannadice to lift themselves off the bottom of the table.

The Tangerines took all three points thanks to a Connor Randall own goal, a Charlie Mulgrew header and a Craig Sibbald strike.

The visitors finished the game with 10 men after Owura Edwards was sent off late on.

The result sees United leapfrog the Staggies into 11th place, one point ahead of the Highland side with a game in hand.

United had the first opportunity of the game in the fifth minute when Liam Smith sent a cross in from the right with Ryan Edwards rising high to head just wide of County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw's far post.

However, the home side took the lead just four minutes later.

Ian Harkes hit a superb crossfield pass to Glenn Middleton on the left and his low cross took a deflection off Keith Watson with his unfortunate fellow defender Randall turning the ball in on the line.

County then spurned a great chance to net an immediate equaliser when Edwards burst straight through on goal, hitting his low shot past United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti but wide of the post.

United came agonisingly close to doubling their advantage, when Mulgrew hit a pinpoint free-kick from the left with Steven Fletcher rising high but his glancing header hit the post.

Shortly after, the Staggies also hit the woodwork courtesy of a Watson header cannoning off a post at a Dhanda corner.

The Tangerines had two quickfire chances just after the restart with Fletcher's fierce volley blocked by Randall with the veteran striker then having another shot well saved by Laidlaw.

However, it was United who doubled their lead in the 70th minute.

Laidlaw did well to turn a Smith shot wide but Dylan Levitt produced a great delivery from the subsequent corner with Mulgrew bulleting a header past the County stopper.

The visitors thought they had pulled one back through substitute William Akio but - after a VAR check - the goal was ruled out for offside.

County were reduced to 10 men in the 85th minute when Edwards received a second yellow card from referee Chris Graham.

The hosts rounded off a satisfying evening in the sixth minute of added time when Sibbald fired a curling shot from the edge of the box into the back of the net.

What the managers said

Dundee United manager Liam Fox admitted it was not their best performance as they beat Ross County to move off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

Dundee United manager Liam Fox:

"I agree we fell out of the game once or twice, that's why we're delighted with the three points, but I'm really pleased with how we ground the result out. I have seen us play better but tonight was all about the points.

"I think everyone knew how important the game was tonight and ultimately, we've got the right response and the right result tonight.

"We're always looking. If we feel there's players out there who can improve us we'll try and do that but I've said from day one in this job I've got real belief in the group we have here so we'll see what the next month brings."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was left questioning their late red card as they fell to the foot of the Scottish Premiership with defeat to Dundee United.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay:

"I thought it was a game that got away from us really. We go a goal down, sloppy from our point of view, good from theirs I suppose. We had three fantastic chances in the first half, We had Owura straight through, we hit the post and we had one blocked by maybe their hand, maybe not, and we came in after the first half really positive."

Dundee United return to Scottish Premiership action on 2 January away to St Johnstone while Ross County travel to face Aberdeen.

Both games kick off at 3pm.