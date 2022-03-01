Dundee 0-0 Hibernian: Mark McGhee gets first point after Hibs draw

Dundee and Hibernian had to settle for a point each after a hard-fought 0-0 draw in the cinch Premiership.

The Edinburgh side played the last half-hour with 10 men after Rocky Bushiri received a straight red card and the result saw Shaun Maloney's men drop one place to fifth in the table.

The Dark Blues remain rock bottom but the draw was their first point in Mark McGhee's third game since taking over as boss.

The first opportunity of the game fell to Dundee in the eighth minute when Niall McGinn swung a corner in from the left towards Jordan McGhee arriving at the back post but the defender's attempt flew well wide.

Hibs then had a chance when Ewan Henderson produced a clever turn in midfield before advancing on goal but his shot from the edge of the home box was blocked by Ryan Sweeney.

After that, both teams struggled to carve out any clear-cut opportunities, with the keepers rarely troubled as the half-hour mark approached.

The game was certainly a tame affair but home midfielder Max Anderson received a yellow card for a high boot on Josh Doig in the 31st minute.

Shortly after, Bushiri hit a long-range strike but his wild effort flew well wide of Dundee keeper Ian Lawlor's left-hand post.

Maloney's men then had two chances in quick succession with Ryan Porteous heading a corner straight at Lawlor, with the keeper again comfortably handling a 20-yard snap shot from Drey Wright.

However, the game was still deadlocked as the half-time whistle blew.

The Dark Blues had the first opportunity of the second period in the 54th minute when skipper Charlie Adam dummied twice to shoot from the edge of the Hibs box before finally hitting a low drive just inches past the post.

The Edinburgh side had a chance of their own when Chris Cadden cracked a long-range shot just wide.

However, Hibs were reduced to 10 men in the 58th minute when Bushiri caught McGowan in the face with his hand in an off-the-ball incident and referee David Munro showed the defender a straight red card.

Dundee struggled to make their numerical advantage count and Hibs looked dangerous on the break with Doig spurning a chance by shooting straight at Lawlor.

Dundee then came close to finally breaking the deadlock in the 80th minute when the ball fell to Paul McMullan inside the Hibs box but his low shot was blocked.

Hibs sub Sylvester Jasper was next to have a chance but his shot was well saved by Lawlor and the game ended in stalemate.

Both clubs will return to Scottish Premiership action on Saturday, March 5 as Dundee face Motherwell at 3pm, while Hibernian take on St Johnstone at the same time.