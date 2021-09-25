Dundee vs Rangers. Scottish Premiership.
Kilmac Stadium At Dens Park.
Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Marshall with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Calvin Bassey.
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by John Lundstram with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Calvin Bassey.
Attempt missed. Leon Balogun (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Penalty saved! Jason Cummings (Dundee) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. John Lundstram (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Goldson.
Attempt blocked. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Lundstram.
Attempt saved. Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul McMullan with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Balogun.
Attempt blocked. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.
Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Calvin Bassey.
Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan McGhee.
Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Aribo.
Attempt blocked. Shaun Byrne (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan McGhee.
Goal! Dundee 0, Rangers 1. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.
Attempt saved. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Fontaine with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Glen Kamara.
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Attempt saved. Max Anderson (Dundee) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul McMullan with a cross.
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Calvin Bassey with a cross.
Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Dundee) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul McMullan with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Paul McMullan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leigh Griffiths.