Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Dundee vs Rangers. Scottish Premiership.

Kilmac Stadium At Dens Park.

Dundee 0

    Rangers 1

    • J Aribo (16th minute)

    Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Marshall with a cross.

    Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Calvin Bassey.

    Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Foul by Alex Jakubiak (Dundee).

    Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by John Lundstram with a cross following a set piece situation.

    Substitution, Dundee. Alex Jakubiak replaces Shaun Byrne.

    Substitution, Rangers. Scott Wright replaces Ianis Hagi.

    Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).

    Attempt blocked. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Calvin Bassey.

    Substitution, Rangers. Fashion Sakala replaces Alfredo Morelos.

    Attempt missed. Leon Balogun (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Paul McMullan.

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.

    Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

    Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

    Substitution, Dundee. Paul McGowan replaces Max Anderson.

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

    Penalty saved! Jason Cummings (Dundee) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

    Jon McLaughlin (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Penalty conceded by Jon McLaughlin (Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.

    Penalty Dundee. Paul McMullan draws a foul in the penalty area.

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.

    Attempt saved. John Lundstram (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Goldson.

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.

    Attempt blocked. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Lundstram.

    Jordan Marshall (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by Jordan Marshall (Dundee).

    Attempt saved. Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul McMullan with a cross.

    Foul by Joe Aribo (Rangers).

    Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Offside, Rangers. Glen Kamara tries a through ball, but Kemar Roofe is caught offside.

    Second Half begins Dundee 0, Rangers 1.

    First Half ends, Dundee 0, Rangers 1.

    Attempt blocked. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

    Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).

    Offside, Rangers. Alfredo Morelos tries a through ball, but Kemar Roofe is caught offside.

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Balogun.

    Kemar Roofe (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by Shaun Byrne (Dundee).

    Substitution, Dundee. Jason Cummings replaces Leigh Griffiths because of an injury.

    Attempt blocked. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.

    Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Calvin Bassey.

    Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).

    Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan McGhee.

    Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

    Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).

    Max Anderson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Attempt blocked. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Aribo.

    Foul by Joe Aribo (Rangers).

    Max Anderson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Leon Balogun (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee).

    Attempt blocked. Shaun Byrne (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan McGhee.

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by James Tavernier.

    Goal! Dundee 0, Rangers 1. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.

    Attempt saved. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Fontaine with a cross.

    Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.

    Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Liam Fontaine (Dundee).

    Attempt saved. Max Anderson (Dundee) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul McMullan with a cross.

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by James Tavernier.

    Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Calvin Bassey with a cross.

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.

    Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

    Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Dundee) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul McMullan with a cross.

    Attempt blocked. Paul McMullan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leigh Griffiths.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.