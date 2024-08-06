Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers: Cyriel Dessers' injury-time equaliser gives Gers Champions League belief

Cyriel Dessers' dramatic 94th-minute equaliser earned Rangers a crucial first-leg draw with Dynamo Kyiv in their Champions League qualifier.

The result was deserved - and much needed after they drew a blank in Scottish Premiership opener against Hearts - with the tie now finely poised ahead of next week's second leg in Glasgow.

Dynamo, who hammered Partizan Belgrade 9-2 in the previous round, took the lead through Andriy Yarmolenko after Tom Lawrence and Ross McCausland had threatened for Rangers.

With time running out, Dessers stabbed home Vaclav Cerney's cross to score what could prove to be a priceless goal in Poland.

The winners of the tie will face either RB Salzburg or FC Twente for a place in this season's Champions League group stage.

Disappointment to delight

Image: Dessers scored with the last kick of the game

Philippe Clement is in the midst of a massive rebuild at Ibrox, and Champions League money is critical, but he and the Gers fans know improvement is required.

It was a decent start from the Ibrox side with midfielder Lawrence and Dessers both having efforts saved by goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan.

At the other end, Vladyslav Vanat headed into the net after Gers keeper Jack Butland had spilled a drive from Kostian Vivcharenko but the offside flag was up, to the relief of the Gers camp.

Image: Rangers' Tom Lawrence (centre) has a shot at goal

Rangers hit back and winger McCausland curled a shot from 22 yards off the post, before Butland made a good save from Oleksandr Pikhalyonok's drive from distance.

They enjoyed another good spell of play, but a mistake by Ridvan Yilmaz proved costly.

The Turkish defender carelessly lost possession in the middle of the park and when the ball was fed into Vanat inside the box, he crossed for 34-year-old former West Ham attacker Yarmolenko to find the empty net from three yards.

It was the sloppiest of goals to lose.

Image: Dynamo's Andriy Yarmolenko scores the opening goal of the tie

Just before the break, Dessers hit the 'keeper with a header from point-blank range and would have been happy to have been ruled offside.

New Brazilian signing Jefte replaced the ineffective Scott Wright for the start of the second half to make his debut and his terrific cross from the left was met by Dessers, but his glancing header was well saved by the stretching Bushchan for a corner which came to nothing.

New signing Cerny replaced McCausland on the hour and the play continued to swing from end to end.

Rangers finished the game strongly enough but it looked like they would have to accept a narrow defeat until the enigmatic Dessers nipped in at the front post to put away Cerny's inviting cross for what could be a crucial goal.

Clement: Dessers kept believing

Image: Cyriel Dessers equalised with the last kick of the game

Rangers manager Philippe Clement spoke to BBC Scotland:

"We had six shots on target, they had three. We kept on pushing until the end to get the result and I'm happy about that because we want this mentality - to work until the last second, to keep on going and believing.

"We have several new players now, young players, and they did it. Vaclav [Cerny] had an important assist. Cyriel [Dessers] also kept pushing to get the goal.

"He had a few chances that he finished well and the goalkeeper saved. He kept on believing and I'm happy for him that he scored.

"If you compare him to seven months ago, he does much more for the team.

"Maybe people have a perception of him, but I know that no defenders like to play against him. He's only growing. That's what we want.

"They took the lessons well. We're in this rebuild. It's very positive to get the result we got today, and with the fitness of players like Vaclav [Cerny] coming out of holiday, Dujon [Sterling] coming out of injury."

VAR officials changed after reports of arrests

UEFA replaced two officials for the Champions League third-round qualifier first-leg amid reports of improper behaviour.

VAR Bartosz Frankowski and assistant Tomasz Musial were removed, with Tomasz Kwiatkowski and Pawel Malec taking their places.

It followed reports in Poland that Frankowski and Musial were arrested after being drunk and seen carrying a street sign down a road, along with a third person.

The reported incident took place in Poland - where the game was played, as Kyiv are unable to play matches in Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict.

