Chelsea, Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren learn fate as Champions League, Europa League and Conference League draws made

Chelsea have been drawn to face either Braga or Servette in the UEFA Conference League play-off round.

Braga and Servette face one another in Portugal on Thursday night in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie, with the return leg in Switzerland on Thursday August 15.

The loser of that tie will drop into the Conference League to face the Blues for a place in the main competition.

The first leg will take place at Stamford Bridge on Thursday August 22, with the return leg one week later on Thursday August 29.

Chelsea did not feature in European competition last season and are taking part in the Conference League for the first time in 2024/25.

Rangers will face RB Salzburg or FC Twente in the Champions League play-off round, if they progress past Dynamo Kyiv.

Image: Philippe Clement's Rangers will face RB Salzburg or FC Twente in the Champions League play-off round, if they progress past Dynamo Kyiv

Philippe Clement's side face Kyiv in the third-round qualifier - with the first leg on Tuesday August 6 in Poland and the return fixture on Tuesday August 13.

If Rangers do progress to the play-offs, they will be at home first on August 20/21 with the return leg on August 27/28.

Kyiv are playing their home games in Poland due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, while Rangers are using Hampden Park as their home ground due to Ibrox not being ready for the start of the season.

A delay in materials arriving from Asia resulted in a hold-up on works to their Copland Road Stand, with games now moved to the national stadium.

Meanwhile, Hearts will face the winners of FC Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih (UKR) or FC Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) in the Europa League play-off round.

Image: Steven Naismith's Hearts will face either FC Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih or FC Viktoria Plzen in the Conference League play-off round

Steven Naismith's side - who kicked off the new Scottish Premiership season with a 0-0 draw against Rangers - finished third in the top-flight last season to guarantee European group-stage football.

Should Hearts lose their play-off, they will drop into the group stage of the Conference League.

Hearts' potential opponents meet this Thursday in their third-round qualifier, with the second leg next week to determine who progresses to face the Jambos.

Naismith's side will be away from home for the first leg of the play-off which is due to take place on August 22 with the return fixture the following Thursday at Tynecastle Park.

Kilmarnock will take on Copenhagen or FC Baník Ostrava (CZE) in the Conference League play-off round, should they beat Tromso of Norway.

Derek McInnes' side dropped into the competition after losing 2-1 to Cercle Brugge in their Europa League qualifier.

St Mirren, meanwhile, will play Romania's CS Corvinul 1921 Hunedoara or FC Astana of Kazakhstan in their play-off should they progress past Brann.

Stephen Robinson's side have already beaten Valur of Iceland 4-1 in the second-round qualifier.

St Mirren and Kilmarnock are both at home on Thursday in their third-round qualifiers before their second-leg away from home on Thursday August 15.