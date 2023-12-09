Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 Bayern Munich: Thomas Tuchel's side suffer embarrassing defeat in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich missed the chance to move top of the Bundesliga after suffering an embarrassing 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Thomas Tuchel's six-game winning streak in the league came to a crashing end ahead of their final Champions League group stage fixture at Manchester United on Tuesday.

Frankfurt were three up inside 36 minutes following clinical finishes by Omar Marmoush, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe and Hugo Larsson as they capitalised on shocking Bayern defending.

Joshua Kimmich pulled one back for the visitors before half-time yet it couldn't inspire them to produce a comeback as Dina Ebimbe restored the hosts' three-goal advantage just five minutes into the second half.

Bayern, three points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, were heading for their second league defeat of the season and things got worse when Ansgar Knauff scored a fifth inside an hour with Harry Kane unable to add to his 18 Bundesliga goals.

How Frankfurt dismantled Bayern

Image: Omar Marmoush celebrates after scoring Eintracht Frankfurt's goal

Marmoush started the rout in the 12th minute, volleying in on the rebound after Fares Chaibi had hit the crossbar following a miskick from Bayern's Noussair Mazraoui.

Dina Ebimbe doubled their lead after a wonderful solo run, squeezing the ball under Manuel Neuer before Hugo Larsson put the hosts into dreamland with a third capitalising on Kimmich giving the ball away.

Kimmich made amends just before the break with a bending shot from outside the area that crashed into the top right corner.

Image: Eintracht Frankfurt players celebrate their second goal against Bayern Munich

But any hopes of a comeback were quickly dashed shortly after half-time as Dina Ebimbe clinically finished at the end of another counter-attack for his second goal of the afternoon.

Knauff then slotted in to make it 5-1 on the hour, his goal awarded by the VAR after initially being ruled out for offside.

Bayern remain in second place on 32 points with leaders Bayer Leverkusen, on 35, travelling to third-placed VfB Stuttgart, who have 30 points, on Sunday.

Bayern Munich have confirmed top spot in Group A of the Champions League ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Tuesday December 12. Kick-off 8pm.

Bayern then host Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Sunday December 17, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 6.30pm.