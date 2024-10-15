England U21s 7-0 Azerbaijan U21s: Young Lions top Euro 2025 qualifying group after Ukraine defeat

England U21s celebrated qualifying for next year's European Championships by pipping Ukraine to top their group with a 7-0 thrashing of Azerbaijan at Ashton Gate.

There were seven different scorers for the Young Lions, managed again by Ben Futcher while Lee Carsley remains the senior interim manager.

Charlie Cresswell fired the hosts ahead inside two minutes before Callum Doyle netted a second just before the half-hour.

England really came into their own after the interval, when James McAtee's strike was followed by a Celal Huseynov own goal, plus further goals from Elliot Anderson, Dane Scarlett and Omari Hutchinson to give England another big win.

The Young Lions had already qualified for Euro 2025 over the weekend as they were guaranteed to finish at least as one of the three-best second-placed finishers in their group.

But following Ukraine's final-game slip-up against Serbia, who beat them 1-0 in Stara Pazova, England signed off in perfect style by topping Group F - before now beginning the seven-month wait until the finals next June in Slovakia.

England got off to a dream start. The hosts chose to play a corner short and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens whipped the ball to the back post where Cresswell evaded his marker and nodded in the opener.

Samuel Iling-Junior pulled the strings in the first half. The Aston Villa winger, who is currently on loan at Serie A side Bologna, was denied by goalkeeper Khayal Farzullayev before England won a free-kick which led to their second.

Futcher had opted for a back three and England's additional height from their extra centre-back paid dividends. Alex Scott picked out the head of Doyle who rose highest to nod home.

Image: Elliot Anderson netted his first England U21s goal in a flurry of four in the final 20 minutes

Iling-Junior's quality continued to show after the break. The 21-year-old drove at the Azerbaijan defence with blistering pace as England threw numbers into the box. The winger showed great technique with a curling side-footed cross for the in-form McAtee to head in England's third.

The Young Lions continued to pepper the visitors' goal as they searched for a fourth. This time, centre-back Huseynov turned the ball into his own net as he tried to prevent Anderson from getting a touch inside the six-yard box.

But Nottingham Forest's Anderson got the goal he deserved in the 72nd minute. Hutchinson had come off the bench in place of Iling-Junior and the former Jamaica international sent a dangerous ball across the face of goal which fell kindly for Anderson to finish first time.

England had dominated the wide areas and Hutchinson looked to exploit this once more. His left-footed cross picked out McAtee but the Manchester City man's header hit a post.

It was not long before England got their sixth. Substitute Scarlett took advantage of a goalkeeper error to tap into an empty net.

Hutchinson got in on the act himself at the death - his first England goal and their seventh of the night.