England U21 'pathway' improving with more game time, says Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White made his second U21 appearance against Turkey on Friday

Morgan Gibbs-White has hailed England's "pathway" for players ahead of the U21s' Euro 2021 qualifier with Kosovo on Monday.

Table-topping Kosovo visit the KCOM Stadium on Monday night (kick-off 7.45pm), having beaten Andorra and Turkey in their opening two qualifying games.

England's only game so far was a remarkable 3-2 comeback win in Turkey on Friday, their first game since their ignominious exit from the Euro 2019 group stages, where they failed to win a single game.

Only six players from that tournament - due to others becoming too old for selection or simply not being picked - have kept their place in Aidy Boothroyd's squad for this double-header, with Wolves midfielder Gibbs-White among them on the back of three starts for his club in the Premier League and Europa League already this season.

The 19-year-old is not alone in his exposure to Premier League football among his team-mates and feels things are improving after years of criticism over the lack of English players in the top flight.

"That's the pathway which England wants, seeing more young players featuring for their clubs and progressing," he said.

"I think the intensity and sharpness of our training will be high as a result of that and the quality will be there. It's a younger group compared to last season's, but that's the nature of the team and we'll grow together from here.

"We all know each other and we all get on well, so we just need to make sure that happens on the pitch too."

Team news

Boothroyd has no new injury problems to contend with, having called up QPR's Eberechi Eze and West Brom loanee Grady Diangana to replace Dwight McNeil and Joe Willock ahead of the Turkey game.

1:16 England U21 head coach Aidy Boothroyd says there has never been a better time to play for England after seeing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Mount and James Maddison promoted from the U21s to the senior side. England U21 head coach Aidy Boothroyd says there has never been a better time to play for England after seeing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Mount and James Maddison promoted from the U21s to the senior side.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Ellery Balcombe (Brentford), Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth), Nathan Trott (AFC Wimbledon, on loan from West Ham).

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich), Travoh Chalobah (Huddersfield, on loan from Chelsea), Ben Godfrey (Norwich), Marc Guehi (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester), Jonathan Panzo (Monaco), Steven Sessegnon (Fulham), Ben Wilmot (Swansea, on loan from Watford).

Midfielders: Todd Cantwell (Norwich), Tom Davies (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Omar Richards (Reading), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham), Grady Diangana (West Brom, on loan from West Ham).

Forwards: Rhian Brewster (Liverpool), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Eddie Nketiah (Leeds, on loan from Arsenal), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal).

