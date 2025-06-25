England 2-1 Netherlands: Harvey Elliott double sends Young Lions into second successive U21 Euros final

A superb double from Harvey Elliott fired England into their second successive U21 Euros final, beating the Netherlands 2-1 in sweltering Bratislava.

It was another impressive performance from the Young Lions, who had beaten favourites Spain 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

They will now defend their title - which they won in 2023 - against Germany on Saturday at 8pm after Antonio Di Salvo's side defeated France 3-0 in the other semi-final.

While Liverpool's Elliott did eventually score twice, he could also have netted on two occasions in the opening 15 minutes when he was twice denied by Netherlands goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

Lee Carsley's side would have been disappointed not to go into the break ahead after a fairly dominant first half, but did break the deadlock just after the hour.

It was a fine finish from Elliott as Elliot Anderson found the Liverpool midfielder unmarked on the right. He then strode down the side of the area before thundering home on the angle.

Image: Harvey Elliott celebrates with team-mates after scoring England's second goal

But the Netherlands equalised after a few England mistakes. Charlie Cresswell's loose touch rolled into Noah Ohio's path. He spotted James Beadle off his line and took his chance, sending the ball rolling past the scrambling goalkeeper. It was his first touch of the game having just come on as a substitute.

The two continued to match each other in the second half but another moment of magic from Elliott sealed England's place in the showpiece final.

He picked the ball up in midfield and easily turned past his marker Thom van Bergen. The space then opened up ahead of him as he drilled another superb shot past Roefs and rightly revelled in the glory with his celebration.

It is the second time in England U21s history they have reached back-to-back finals, also doing so in 1982 and 1984. They won both, although it was not played in the current tournament format.

Elliott: We deserve to be in the final

Image: Harvey Elliott called Wednesday's win 'another amazing experience'

England goalscorer Harvey Elliott speaking to Channel 4:

"It was amazing. Really tough game but to win is incredible. I can't put it into words. Another final but we need to rest, recover and go again because it's not over yet.

"Tonight was another amazing experience. Really tough conditions once again but the way the lads dug deep, I think we deserved the final.

"It's one last push now and hopefully we can be crowned champions again."

On his knee-slide celebration: "I don't know what I've done to my knee but it's hurting. Hopefully it's nothing too silly. It was a silly decision from me but it was living in the moment, you do these things.

"The pitch was dry and it's the price I've got to pay, but it is what it is."

Carsley: Shame there's only one game left

England boss Lee Carsley speaking to Channel 4:

"I thought the team were outstanding. The way we started the game was really exciting, although disappointed at half-time to come in without scoring.

"The second half, we played with real resilience. We defended the box and James [Beadle] had to make some good saves.

Image: England and the Netherlands had cooling breaks in the sweltering Slovakian heat

"But we stood up and we got over the line. It just shows how important the whole squad is. We can really look forward to the final.

"I try not to worry about the opposition. Our team is the most important so I'll watch them."

On Elliott: "Harvey and Charlie [Cresswell] didn't play a lot of minutes in the last campaign. We knew how important they'd be and they've taken that on board - the responsibility of driving the rest of the squad. They are two that have been in this position before and can help.

"Harvey has been outstanding. He's one of many who has stood up. They're developing as a team and it's just a shame we only have one game left because I think this team is outstanding."

Image: Omari Hutchinson shone in the first half for England

On the game plan in the heat: "To keep the ball. We knew it was going to be very hot. We've done all of our training sessions in the hottest part of the day to prepare them for this kind of event.

"We've not hidden from the sun, we've exposed them to it, even to the point where we've given them opportunities to sunbathe after training and be exposed to the heat, and it definitely helps."

Analysis: Elliott the best player on the pitch

Sky Sports' Adam Bate at Tehelne Pole:

"Lee Carsley is now one game away from retaining England's crown as champions of Europe at U21 level.

"Two years ago, they didn't concede a goal. It has not been that straightforward in Slovakia but maybe we have learned more about these players as a result.

"They had to recover from that extraordinary equaliser and did so thanks to a moment of magic from Harvey Elliott.

"The Liverpool player was part of the squad in 2023 but he is a star of this one. The best player on the pitch and the scorer of both of England's goals.

"Germany will be a testing final on Saturday, but the future for these players - and Carsley himself - looks bright."