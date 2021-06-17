England vs Scotland LIVE!

GRIFFITHS: I DIDN'T DESERVE A SPOTLeigh Griffiths says he didn't deserve a place in Scotland's squad for the Euros after playing a "bit-part" at Celtic last season.Griffiths, who scored one of Scotland's penalties in their shootout victory over Serbia that booked them a place in this summer's tournament, struggled for game-time at Celtic under Neil Lennon and latterly John Kennedy last term.The 30-year-old says he was disappointed not to get the call from Steve Clarke to be part of Scotland's first major tournament since 1998, but believes the players who have been selected "fully deserve" their places.Read the full quotes here