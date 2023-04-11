England Women 0-2 Australia Women: Sam Kerr on target as Lionesses lose first game under Sarina Wiegman

England lost their first game under Sarina Wiegman as a series of errors saw them beaten 2-0 by Australia, bringing their 30-match unbeaten run to an end.

It was a performance that reflected the gloomy conditions at the Gtech Community Stadium, where the Lionesses were unable to follow up their dramatic Finalissima win with a victory in their final game before the Women's World Cup squad is announced.

Australia had England's game plan figured out at every turn and went ahead through star forward Sam Kerr (32). England skipper Leah Williamson's error allowed the Matildas captain through to slot home past Mary Earps - although replays showed she was offside.

It was Williamson again involved in Australia's second. Charlotte Grant's header (67) hit the defender on the way through before nestling into the back of the net. It is the first time England have conceded more than one goal in a game under Wiegman.

The Lionesses never really responded and struggled to break down a well-drilled Matildas side, finding it tough to deal with their aggressiveness that forced plenty of errors.

But Williamson does not view the result as a setback, telling ITV Sport: "Absolutely not a setback. Sometimes you have to take blessings in disguise and I think maybe that's not the worst thing that could've happened to us.

"We wanted to learn this whole time, we wanted to be pushed to our limits and we need to take it up a new level. In the past we won those games, we turned them around but actually, tonight to lose it gives you a bit of fire."

How England fell to their first defeat under Wiegman

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

In a match that marked 100 days until the start of the World Cup, England dominated possession early on, but some superb play from Mackenzie Arnold - which she demonstrated throughout - kept the hosts at bay. Australia looked dangerous on the break, especially with Chelsea forward Kerr in their ranks.

The Lionesses' best chance of the half came just before the half an hour. Chloe Kelly played a lovely ball into the area, but Alessia Russo's acrobatic effort just lashed wide of the target.

England team news Sarina Wiegman made two changes from the side that beat Brazil in the Finalissima on Thursday evening.

Alex Greenwood pulled out of the squad after showing signs of concussion, while Lauren James also dropped to the bench. Esme Morgan and Chloe Kelly came into the XI against Australia.

Australia went ahead shortly after. Williamson fluffed her headed clearance with Kerr lurking, with the Matildas captain racing through on goal before slotting past Earps. Although replays showed she was offside, there was no VAR in play to review it.

The visitors could have added to their tally early in the second half as Kerr sent an effort just wide, before being smothered out of a potential shot at the post. At the other end, Clare Hunt nearly sliced a Lauren James cross into her own net, but it went wide.

Image: Australia's Clare Hunt and England's Alessia Russo battle for the ball at the Gtech Community Stadium

England had a short period with half chances, but were soon undone again by some sloppy play as Australia doubled their lead. A superb Kerr ball to the back post was met by Grant, with her header deflected off Williamson and into the back of the net.

The Lionesses could have pulled a goal back shortly after, but substitute Rachel Daly nodded wide of the target. Stanway and Kelly too lashed efforts wide, but England ultimately did not have enough to save their unbeaten record.

Image: Sam Kerr scores Australia's first goal of the game

Williamson: We need to figure out why we weren't as efficient

England captain Leah Williamson to ITV Sport:

"We were lacking ideas on the ball, definitely could be better and we got punished. Obviously my mistake for the first goal and they were pretty ruthless on the counter. I think we could've had a little bit more about us tonight.

"Sometimes you're going to have those games. They were well organised. Efficiency was the word Sarina used, we weren't as efficient as we usually are. We need to figure out why.

"That first goal probably made it worse for me than everybody else but the whole team feels really, really rubbish about losing. It hurts."

"I thought we nullified the threat [of Kerr] pretty well as a collective and a back four. Obviously, I gifted her that goal. The top teams you expect to play against the best players and when they're on form, they punish you and that's what happened to us tonight."

What's next?

England's next scheduled match is at the World Cup as they get their tournament underway against Haiti on July 22; kick-off 10.30am.

Australia take on France in a friendly on July 14 in their next scheduled match before their World Cup campaign gets under way against Republic of Ireland on July 20; kick-off 11am.

The group stage will begin on July 20 and run over a two-week period finishing on August 3 and see group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.