England Women 1-0 Austria Women: Beth Mead lob sees Lionesses to opening Euro 2022 victory

England Women vs Austria Women. Women's European Championship Group A.
Old TraffordAttendance68,871.
Match report as England win their opening game of Euro 2022; 68,871 fans packed out Old Trafford in what was a record attendance for a Women's Euros match; Austria had two chances late on but forced saves from Mary Earps
Wednesday 6 July 2022 21:59, UK
England began their much-anticipated Euro 2022 campaign with a 1-0 win against Austria at Old Trafford thanks to Beth Mead's first-half lob.
It was hardly the convincing performances the Lionesses had produced in their warm-up fixtures, but it was a case of job done as they came away with three points from what could have been a banana-skin fixture.
But Mead's goal did not come easy. She collected a fine Georgia Stanway pass and as her Arsenal team-mate Manuela Zinsberger came out to meet her, Mead lifted the ball over the goalkeeper.
Carina Wenninger was there to hack the ball off the line, but one look at her watch and referee Marta Huerta de Aza gave the goal. VAR did also check the decision, but again, the goal stood.
It made a change from the friendlies, with England scoring in the first half and not hugely improved in the second, where they had blown away their opponents over the last few weeks.
But it was hopefully a nerve-settling victory in front of 68,871 fans - a record attendance for a Women's Euros match - as England top Group A ahead of Norway vs Northern Ireland on Thursday evening at St Mary's.
England and Austria are back in action on Monday. The Lionesses will face Norway at the Amex Stadium (kick-off 8pm) while Austria take on Northern Ireland at St Mary's (kick-off 5pm).
Group A will conclude on Friday July 15. England will face fellow home nation Northern Ireland in Southampton with Austria playing Norway at the Amex Stadium. Both games will kick off at 8pm.
Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland
Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland
Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland
Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland
Group stage
Wednesday July 6
Group A: England vs Austria - kick off 8pm, Old Trafford
Thursday July 7
Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland - kick off 8pm, St Mary's
Friday July 8
Group B: Spain vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Germany vs Denmark - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Saturday July 9
Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village
Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane
Sunday July 10
Group D: Belgium vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Group D: France vs Italy - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Monday July 11
Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick off 5pm, St Mary's
Group A: England v Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Tuesday July 12
Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Wednesday July 13
Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane
Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village
Thursday July 14
Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Group D: France vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Friday July 15
Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's
Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Saturday July 16
Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick off 8pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Sunday July 17
Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane
Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village
Monday July 18
Group D: Iceland vs France - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Knockout phase
Quarter-finals
Wednesday July 20
Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Thursday July 21
Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Friday July 22
Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village
Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Semi-finals
Tuesday July 26
Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane
Wednesday July 27
Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK
Final
Sunday July 31
Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick off 5pm, Wembley