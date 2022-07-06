Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

England Women vs Austria Women. Women's European Championship Group A.

Old TraffordAttendance68,871.

England Women 1

  • B Mead (16th minute)

Austria Women 0

    England Women 1-0 Austria Women: Beth Mead lob sees Lionesses to opening Euro 2022 victory

    Match report as England win their opening game of Euro 2022; 68,871 fans packed out Old Trafford in what was a record attendance for a Women's Euros match; Austria had two chances late on but forced saves from Mary Earps

    Charlotte Marsh

    Senior football journalist

    Wednesday 6 July 2022 21:59, UK

    Beth Mead celebrates scoring England&#39;s opening goal against Austria in the opening fixture of Euro 2022 at Old Trafford
    Image: Beth Mead's first-half goal stood after confirmation from goal line technology

    England began their much-anticipated Euro 2022 campaign with a 1-0 win against Austria at Old Trafford thanks to Beth Mead's first-half lob.

    It was hardly the convincing performances the Lionesses had produced in their warm-up fixtures, but it was a case of job done as they came away with three points from what could have been a banana-skin fixture.

    But Mead's goal did not come easy. She collected a fine Georgia Stanway pass and as her Arsenal team-mate Manuela Zinsberger came out to meet her, Mead lifted the ball over the goalkeeper.

    Carina Wenninger was there to hack the ball off the line, but one look at her watch and referee Marta Huerta de Aza gave the goal. VAR did also check the decision, but again, the goal stood.

    It made a change from the friendlies, with England scoring in the first half and not hugely improved in the second, where they had blown away their opponents over the last few weeks.

    But it was hopefully a nerve-settling victory in front of 68,871 fans - a record attendance for a Women's Euros match - as England top Group A ahead of Norway vs Northern Ireland on Thursday evening at St Mary's.

    More to follow...

    England and Austria are back in action on Monday. The Lionesses will face Norway at the Amex Stadium (kick-off 8pm) while Austria take on Northern Ireland at St Mary's (kick-off 5pm).

    Group A will conclude on Friday July 15. England will face fellow home nation Northern Ireland in Southampton with Austria playing Norway at the Amex Stadium. Both games will kick off at 8pm.

