England Women 4-0 Korea Republic: Georgia Stanway, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Lauren James on target in Arnold Clark Cup opener

England swept aside Korea Republic in their first competitive encounter of 2023, easing to a 4-0 victory courtesy of goals from four different scorers to get their Arnold Clark Cup campaign off to a flyer.

With just five months to go until the 2023 World Cup commences in Australia and New Zealand, the Arnold Clark Cup is being used as a dress rehearsal for this summer's tournament, which the Lionesses enter as reigning European champions.

Georgia Stanway broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 40th minute, before a blistering start to the second period saw Sarina Wiegman's dominant side score twice in four frantic minutes.

Chloe Kelly found the net seconds after the restart while Alessia Russo added a cute, but clever, third in the 50th minute.

Image: Lauren James celebrates after scoring England's fourth goal

A ruthless second-half display was rounded off stylishly by Lauren James with 12 minutes remaining, who started ahead of Lauren Hemp out wide, and is now staking a compelling claim for a permanent role in Wiegman's plans having only made her international debut last September. The goal, taken impressively, was her first in an England shirt.

"I'm lost for words. Now I can build on this confidence. I'm happy with the outcome," James summarised post-match. "I want to keep on improving and see where that takes me."

The round-robin competition's table sees England - now unbeaten in 27 games under Wiegman, with 23 wins - top on goal difference ahead of Belgium, who won 2-1 against Italy in the earlier kick off.

Arnold Clark Cup table Team Played Won GD Points England 1 1 4 3 Belgium 1 1 1 3 Italy 1 0 -1 0 Korea Republic 1 0 -4 0

How England's WC credentials go from strength to strength

Image: England's Georgia Stanway and Korea Republic's Kim Yun-Ji battle for the ball during the Arnold Clark Cup match

It took 40 minutes for England to find their usual rhythm - prompting Wiegman to bemoan the "horrible" pitch after the game - but once Stanway struck an emphatic spot-kick in the wake of James getting upended in the box, the floodgates opened.

Kelly and Russo then scored in quick succession soon after the interval before James capped a fine display by breaking her senior England duck - sidestepping a challenge and striking beyond the clutches of Kim Jung-mi.

Russo was latterly replaced by Rachel Daly for a cameo up top but not before delivering the goal of the night, meeting Alex Greenwood's low cross and finishing cleverly to fool Kim Jung-mi at her near post - another show of the Manchester United forward's immensely creative ability.

Image: Alessia Russo scores a cheeky chip to add to England's lead

Captain Leah Williamson, on her return from injury, played the holding midfield role in the absence of Keira Walsh as Wiegman demonstrated her commitment to "trying new things," having not changed a single starting selection en route to Euros glory.

"I want to try out things. This tournament is really the start of preparation for the World Cup," Wiegman commented.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Manchester City midfielder Laura Coombs, who was introduced in the second half ahead of Jordan Nobbs, also won her first cap since 2015, while fellow substitute Katie Robinson struck the upright in the closing stages. "We really need to see a couple of things to see where we are as a team," Wiegman added. "We want to try out lots of things and we did tonight."

England continue their Arnold Clark Cup campaign against Italy in Coventry on Sunday.

Wiegman: I don't like selection headaches - but on this occasion I do

Image: Alessia Russo celebrates scoring with Alex Greenwood

England head coach Sarina Wiegman:

"It was a horrible pitch, it was hard to keep up the speed. We did really well. It's not the World Cup yet. Last season Lauren (James) was still building - she's playing more and more now. She feels good. We have so many attacking players that are doing well. We have opportunities in the starting line-up and to swap so that's good.

"Lauren has been a talent for a long time. She just had to be available. She's worked hard at Chelsea, then she can take the next step to the national team. I hope now she gets some consistency.

"I can't complain about the depth of this team. I don't like to have headaches - but on this occasion I do. They really collaborate as a team. They are a real pleasure to work with because they are so eager to improve."

Bell: England are 'best women's side in world'

Korea Republic head coach Colin Bell:

"For me they (England) are the best team in the world at the moment. Sarina Wiegman has an enormous squad. There is high quality there. Do you say no to this opportunity to play against the best in the world? No. We had to park three or four buses. First half we were well organised, we did reasonably well.

"Unfortunately the girls were off [in the second half] - it was wave after wave of attacks. Enormous physicality from the English girls. They attack with so much pace and power.

"England have a very good chance of winning the World Cup. Crowds are coming, players are becoming household names. Success will come I'm sure."

Analysis: James is unstoppable

Image: Lauren James scored her first senior international goal against Korea Republic

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Lauren James is a revelation. So powerful and imposing with the ball, yet so disciplined and regimented without it. She's well-drilled, that's for sure. Both Emma Hayes at Chelsea, and now Wiegman at international level, are having a wonderful influence on James' development.

She glides across the pitch so effortlessly, carrying the ball in tight areas and demonstrating quality well beyond her years. This was only her sixth international cap. It feels as if she's bursting onto the scene in a similar way that Alessia Russo did last year. She's impressing in the WSL and she certainly impressed tonight.

Should she continue to shine - and there's nothing to suggest she won't - she will be a shoo-in for England's World Cup squad. What's more, with Beth Mead ruled out long-term, the 21-year-old has a real chance to establish some much-needed consistency. England have been waiting to unleash James for some time - now they have, there looks to be no turning back.

Analysis: Zelem worth a punt

Sky Sports' Anton Toloui:

Leah Williamson got another run in midfield because of Keira Walsh's injury but England looked more threatening when she moved to centre-back in the second half.

Is it time to finally end let Katie Zelem be England's official back-up to Walsh?

The Man Utd midfielder looked tidy in possession and offered more in the final third than the England captain. Zelem is yet to start for England, which may well change before July.

England play Italy in their second Arnold Clark Cup fixture on Sunday at the Coventry Building Society Arena, kick-off 3.15pm.

The Lionesses complete their group stage campaign at Bristol City's Ashton Gate on Wednesday February 22 against Belgium, kick-off 7.45pm.