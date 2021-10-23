England Women 4-0 Northern Ireland Women: Beth Mead scores 14-minute hat-trick in Lionesses' first competitive match at Wembley

Beth Mead scored a scintillating hat-trick inside 14 minutes to help England move top of Women's World Cup Qualifying Group D with a 4-0 win against Northern Ireland on a historic night at Wembley.

England hit the woodwork twice in the first half, with Lauren Hemp close to scoring her first England goal with a shot after a driving run, and Alex Greenwood also rattling the crossbar with a stunning long-range effort as Kenny Shiels' obstinate visitors somehow kept it to 0-0 at the break.

Beth Mead and Beth England came on in an inspired double switch from England manager Sarina Wiegman, and less than a minute later, Mead pivoted acrobatically to flick an effort into the corner and finally break the deadlock.

Team news Sarina Wiegman named the same side that beat Luxembourg 10-0 and North Macedonia 8-0 in their last two matches. Leah Williamson, normally a defender, captained the side again from an unfamiliar midfield position.

Women's World Cup 2023 - who qualifies? Women's World Cup 2023 - who qualifies? A record 51 European contenders have been split into six groups of six teams, and three of five, for qualifiers to be played between September 2021 and September 2022. The winners of the nine qualifying groups will progress directly to the finals in Australia and New Zealand, which run from July 20 to August 20, 2023. The group runners-up take part in the UEFA play-offs in October 2022. Two play-off winners with the highest ranking will qualify for the finals, with the third competing in an inter-confederation play-off in February 2023 to determine the final line-up.

Image: Around 23,000 watched the side play their first competitive game at Wembley

England then tapped in on the line from Hemp's chipped cross, before Hemp created another, gliding past several would-be tacklers and providing a centre for Mead to volley home.

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jacqui Burns then smothered a through ball to deny England, but Mead slid home the loose ball to leave the 23,000 fans at Wembley delighted.

Wiegman's side move to top of Group D, overtaking previous leaders Austria, to mark a perfect night on the Lionesses' first competitive match at Wembley.