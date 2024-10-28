England Women 2-1 South Africa Women: Experimental Lionesses stumble to unconvincing friendly win

England Women withstood a second-half South Africa fightback as goals from Leah Williamson and Grace Clinton secured an unconvincing 2-1 international friendly win in Coventry.

Sarina Wiegman insisted she was not concerned by criticism after the Lionesses were 3-0 down inside half an hour against Euro 2022 final opponents Germany at Wembley last Friday but rallied before eventually losing 4-3.

Wiegman was given another chance to experiment in Tuesday's first meeting with South Africa since a 1-0 win in February 2010 in the Cyprus Cup tournament.

England Women player ratings England Women: Earps (8), Le Tissier (7), Morgan (6), Stanway (7), Williamson (6), Greenwood (6), Kelly (6), Clinton (8), Naz (6), Park (6), Mead (6).



Subs: Bronze (6), Bright (6), Kirby (6), Hemp (7), Russo (6), Toone (6).

The England boss made eight changes but Williamson kept her place to captain the side on her 50th appearance for the Lionesses - and the centre-back took her opening goal well having collected a pass from Jessica Naz (12).

Grace Clinton headed in Manchester United team-mate Maya Le Tissier's cross (23) - but South Africa did not crumble, and halved the deficit when Thembi Kgatlana produced a composed finish 10 minutes after the restart.

Kgatlana twice came close to completing the comeback as Lucy Bronze executed a vital last-ditch block before Mary Earps' heroics ensured England limped back to winning ways in the Midlands.

Image: Leah Williamson beams after breaking the deadlock

Wiegman said: "The first half we played well, the second half we had some struggle moments. We were a little bit too sloppy.

"The first half we had sloppy moments too but we created some chances from corners and also open play. We scored a very good goal.

"The second half we got there but then we were a little bit sloppy and they're smart in a counter-attack and very fast so that was hard for us."

How England returned to winning ways

Image: Grace Clinton heads in England's second in Coventry

The hosts took their foot off the gas in the second period. Their defence has been questioned in recent months and they were unable to keep a clean sheet against a side 50th in the FIFA world rankings as Kgatlana halved the deficit.

England returned to winning ways but it was not the most comfortable of victories as Kgatlana saw a goal ruled out for offside and was later denied on several occasions as England held on for victory.

England team news Georgia Stanway was on the scoresheet twice last week and kept her place alongside Williamson and Beth Mead while the likes of Chloe Kelly, Mary Earps and Alex Greenwood were recalled.

Unlike Friday's defeat at Wembley, the Lionesses started on the front foot and got their rewards for a sharp opening in the 12th minute courtesy of skipper Williamson.

Naz was first to react from a corner and teed up the Arsenal defender, who was able to get the ball out of her feet and stroke into the bottom corner.

Image: Leah Williamson strokes England ahead

The visitors were almost on level terms straight away - Esme Morgan was caught napping deep in her own half and Kgatlana's initial effort was blocked into the path of Hildah Magaia, who was unable to poke home as Clinton got back from midfield to apply pressure.

England doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute as Le Tissier perfectly picked out Manchester United team-mate Clinton who scored with a powerful downward header.

Wiegman's side did not have it all their own way though - Kgatlana got in behind England's defence and Williamson was called upon to deal with the danger.

Image: England were pegged back in the second half

England were punished for a lacklustre start to the second period. Williamson's loose pass allowed Kgatlana to run through on goal and she finished beyond Earps in cool fashion to make it 2-1.

England were inches away from re-establishing their two-goal cushion as Kelly shimmied past a couple of defenders and let fly from distance but saw her effort rattle off the crossbar.

Another Williamson mistake allowed the menacing Kgatlana to run free again and she passed across to Magaia whose shot was blocked.

Image: Williamson and Alex Greenwood (right) after the friendly

Against all the odds, South Africa thought they were on level terms - once again, Kgatlana got in behind the back line and struck beyond Earps, only for the assistant referee's offside flag to correctly cut the celebrations short.

England simply could not handle Kgatlana in the second period and substitute Bronze had to block one effort behind before Earps was called into action a couple of minutes later as England held on.

Did Clinton and Naz impress Wiegman?

England boss Sarina Wiegman:

"What you can see from Jess that she stretches, she runs in behind. On some details she can be even more positive. We would hope that when she has the runs in behind a little more centred so little things like that.

"Grace did well. She was tight on the ball, that's despite a couple of moments, but together also they were finding the pockets, finding some balls in behind when she had to be there. Of course with the cross to head it in, that was a good moment too."

What's next?

England will next link up in the latter stages of November for friendlies against Emma Hayes' USWNT on November 30 and Switzerland on December 3.