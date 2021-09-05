83' Attempt missed. Shane Ferguson (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box.

80' Substitution, Estonia. Robert Kirss replaces Vlasiy Sinyavskiy.

80' Attempt missed. Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

79' Sergei Zenjov (Estonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

79' Foul by Sergei Zenjov (Estonia).

79' Patrick McNair (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

78' Foul by Mattias Käit (Estonia).

78' Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

78' Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).

78' Tom Flanagan (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

77' Sander Puri (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

77' Foul by Shane Ferguson (Northern Ireland).

76' Substitution, Estonia. Sergei Zenjov replaces Erik Sorga.

75' Goal! Estonia 0, Northern Ireland 1. Shane Ferguson (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gavin Whyte.

74' Foul by Sander Puri (Estonia).

74' Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

70' Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gavin Whyte with a cross.

69' Attempt missed. Henri Anier (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

69' Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

68' Märten Kuusk (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

68' Foul by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).

66' Attempt blocked. Sander Puri (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vlasiy Sinyavskiy.

64' Foul by Sander Puri (Estonia).

64' Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

63' Substitution, Northern Ireland. Conor Bradley replaces Liam Donnelly.

63' Substitution, Northern Ireland. Conor Hazard replaces Trevor Carson.

62' Attempt saved. Erik Sorga (Estonia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mattias Käit.

58' Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).

58' Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

57' Sander Puri (Estonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

57' Foul by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).

56' Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).

56' Tom Flanagan (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

56' Substitution, Northern Ireland. Shane Ferguson replaces Jamal Lewis.

55' Substitution, Northern Ireland. Dion Charles replaces Kyle Lafferty.

52' Foul by Marco Lukka (Estonia).

52' Niall McGinn (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

51' Attempt missed. Erik Sorga (Estonia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Henri Anier with a cross.

48' Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Alfie McCalmont.

48' Vlasiy Sinyavskiy (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

48' Foul by Liam Donnelly (Northern Ireland).

48' Foul by Vlasiy Sinyavskiy (Estonia).

48' Liam Donnelly (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45' Substitution, Estonia. Karol Mets replaces Vladislav Kreida.

45' Substitution, Estonia. Mattias Käit replaces Konstantin Vassiljev.

45' Substitution, Estonia. Sander Puri replaces Michael Lilander.

45' Substitution, Estonia. Henri Anier replaces Rauno Sappinen.

Second Half begins Estonia 0, Northern Ireland 0.

45' First Half ends, Estonia 0, Northern Ireland 0.

43' Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Foul by Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland).

42' Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

42' Foul by Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia).

42' Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

38' Attempt missed. Vlasiy Sinyavskiy (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Konstantin Vassiljev following a corner.

37' Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Patrick McNair.

37' Attempt blocked. Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

37' Foul by Rauno Sappinen (Estonia).

37' Tom Flanagan (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

32' Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Marco Lukka.

30' Attempt saved. Kyle Lafferty (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfie McCalmont with a cross.

29' Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Marco Lukka.

29' Attempt blocked. Tom Flanagan (Northern Ireland) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick McNair with a cross.

29' Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Vladislav Kreida.

26' Offside, Northern Ireland. Gavin Whyte tries a through ball, but Kyle Lafferty is caught offside.

24' Offside, Estonia. Markus Poom tries a through ball, but Rauno Sappinen is caught offside.

19' Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Niall McGinn.

14' Foul by Rauno Sappinen (Estonia).

14' Alfie McCalmont (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Attempt missed. Maksim Paskotsi (Estonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Konstantin Vassiljev with a cross following a corner.

8' Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.

8' Maksim Paskotsi (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8' Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Northern Ireland).

6' Foul by Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland).

6' Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

4' Attempt missed. Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Konstantin Vassiljev with a cross following a set piece situation.

3' Märten Kuusk (Estonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

3' Foul by Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland).

First Half begins.