Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Estonia vs Northern Ireland. International Match.

A. Le Coq Arena.

Estonia 0

    Northern Ireland 1

    • S Ferguson (75th minute)

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Shane Ferguson (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Estonia. Robert Kirss replaces Vlasiy Sinyavskiy.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

    yellow_card icon

    Sergei Zenjov (Estonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sergei Zenjov (Estonia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Patrick McNair (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mattias Käit (Estonia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tom Flanagan (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Sander Puri (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shane Ferguson (Northern Ireland).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Estonia. Sergei Zenjov replaces Erik Sorga.

    goal icon

    Goal! Estonia 0, Northern Ireland 1. Shane Ferguson (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gavin Whyte.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sander Puri (Estonia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gavin Whyte with a cross.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Henri Anier (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

    yellow_card icon

    Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Märten Kuusk (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Sander Puri (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vlasiy Sinyavskiy.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sander Puri (Estonia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland. Conor Bradley replaces Liam Donnelly.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland. Conor Hazard replaces Trevor Carson.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Erik Sorga (Estonia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mattias Käit.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Sander Puri (Estonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tom Flanagan (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland. Shane Ferguson replaces Jamal Lewis.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland. Dion Charles replaces Kyle Lafferty.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marco Lukka (Estonia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Niall McGinn (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Erik Sorga (Estonia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Henri Anier with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Alfie McCalmont.

    free_kick_won icon

    Vlasiy Sinyavskiy (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Liam Donnelly (Northern Ireland).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vlasiy Sinyavskiy (Estonia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Liam Donnelly (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Estonia. Karol Mets replaces Vladislav Kreida.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Estonia. Mattias Käit replaces Konstantin Vassiljev.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Estonia. Sander Puri replaces Michael Lilander.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Estonia. Henri Anier replaces Rauno Sappinen.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Estonia 0, Northern Ireland 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Estonia 0, Northern Ireland 0.

    free_kick_won icon

    Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland).

    yellow_card icon

    Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Vlasiy Sinyavskiy (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Konstantin Vassiljev following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Patrick McNair.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rauno Sappinen (Estonia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tom Flanagan (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Marco Lukka.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Kyle Lafferty (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfie McCalmont with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Marco Lukka.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Tom Flanagan (Northern Ireland) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick McNair with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Vladislav Kreida.

    offside icon

    Offside, Northern Ireland. Gavin Whyte tries a through ball, but Kyle Lafferty is caught offside.

    offside icon

    Offside, Estonia. Markus Poom tries a through ball, but Rauno Sappinen is caught offside.

    corner icon

    Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Niall McGinn.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rauno Sappinen (Estonia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Alfie McCalmont (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Maksim Paskotsi (Estonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Konstantin Vassiljev with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.

    free_kick_won icon

    Maksim Paskotsi (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Northern Ireland).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Konstantin Vassiljev with a cross following a set piece situation.

    free_kick_won icon

    Märten Kuusk (Estonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland).

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.