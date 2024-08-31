Everton 2-3 Bournemouth: Cherries stage incredible Premier League comeback

Everton threw away a 2-0 lead in extraordinary fashion as Bournemouth scored three times after the 87th minute to win 3-2 in a classic Premier League encounter.

Sean Dyche's men looked to be cantering towards a first victory of the season after second-half goals from Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin put them in a commanding position.

However, Antoine Semenyo started the comeback on 87 minutes as Everton completely lost their shape and looked like rabbits in the headlights. It was 2-2 when Lewis Cook headed home from close range two minutes into stoppage time.

Team news Everton made two changes to the side that started at Tottenham as skipper Seamus Coleman returned at right-back in place of Roman Dixon, and the exciting Iliman Ndiaye made his first Premier League start replacing Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Bournemouth made just one change from the side that drew with Newcastle with a debut for new signing Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined from Chelsea earlier this week.

It was Cook's first Premier League goal on his 137th appearance.

Worse was to come, and Jordan Pickford had to make saves from both Marcus Tavernier and Semenyo before Sinisterra found space to nod in Justin Kluivert's cross, with Everton's players slumping on to the Goodison turf in disbelief.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (6), Coleman (5), Tarkowski (5), Keane (6), Mykolenko (5), Gueye (6), Iroegbunam (7), Harrison (8), McNeil (8), Ndiaye (8), Calvert-Lewin (8)



Subs used: Beto (6), Doucoure (5)



Bournemouth: Kepa (7), Araujo (6), Zabarnyi (5), Senesi (5), Kerkez (6), Christie (5), Cook (7), Semenyo (8), Kluivert (7), Tavernier (6), Evanilson (6)



Subs used: Scott (7), Ouattara (8), Sinisterra (8), Smith (7)



Player of the match: Ndiaye

After conceding seven times in opening defeats to Brighton and Tottenham, Everton had looked much improved as they dominated the vast majority of the match but the lack of game-management to see the game was extraordinary.

Image: Antoine Semenyo celebrates with team-mates after three late goals gave Bournemouth a 3-2 win over Everton at Goodison Park

The boos at Goodison Park were as loud as ever at the full-time whistle. The home fans won't have believed what they had seen.

This was the latest a team has ever been two goals ahead in a game they've gone on to lose in Premier League history.

A mind-boggling football match.

Image: Everton's Michael Keane (right) looks dejected following the 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth

Dyche: We threw the game away

Sean Dyche said when Bournemouth scored their first goal, he could smell it in the air and believes you simply have to see games though.

Sean Dyche speaking to Sky Sports:

"They had one shot on target before their goal and we just threw the game away. Just from not doing the hard yards and the basics, win tackles, win headers and see the game through. We don't do that and they chip it forward like they had done all day - which we dealt with all day - and our body language said it all.

"We haven't taken our chances today which has been a theme. The game should have been gone. When they got one I could smell it in the air - not to lose the game but I thought 'we're not on it here' - I was trying to get them to do the basics but when the players are out there it's not as easy.

"We played really well. But you've got to see the game in the Premier League. You have to play for every minute in the Premier League and then now and again these anomalies happen.

"There's been enough damage here in the time I've been here and we've got to find a way through it."

Opta stats: The comeback of all comebacks

Today was just the second time Bournemouth have won despite being 2+ goals down in a Premier League away game (W2 L55), following a 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest in September 2022.

Bournemouth scored two goals in a match in second half stoppage time for the first time ever in a Premier League game.

Everton lost a Premier League game in which they led by 2+ goals for the first time since March 2019 (2-3 v Newcastle), having been unbeaten in 29 such games before today (W28 D1).

Calvert-Lewin both scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time since February 2020 against Crystal Palace.

Semenyo has either scored (2) or assisted (1) a goal in all three of Bournemouth's Premier League games this season. It's the first time he's been involved in a goal in three consecutive appearances in the competition.

Story of the match in stats