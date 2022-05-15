Everton 2-3 Brentford: Rico Henry, Yoane Wissa double denies nine-man Toffees Premier League safety

Two Brentford goals in 119 seconds denied nine-man Everton Premier League safety as a 3-2 home defeat leaves them with work to do for survival.

Everton's fans had been rewarded for another raucous Goodison Park welcome when Dominic Calvert-Lewin got the final touch on Richarlison's glancing header from a free-kick as the hosts flew out of the traps, knowing victory would be enough to secure their Premier League place for another season.

But their afternoon took a sudden turn soon after when Jarrad Branthwaite misjudged a long ball forward and ended up hauling Ivan Toney over, and as the last man he was shown a straight red card by referee Michael Oliver.

Seamus Coleman's unfortunate own goal header from a Yoane Wissa cross (37) threatened to turn the tide away from the hosts, but they restored their lead on the stroke of half-time with a Richarlison penalty after Mads Sorensen had fouled him.

A week after Brentford scored twice in 61 seconds against Southampton, they scored two in two minutes on the hour to finally make the most of their numerical advantage, with Wissa nodding in a corner (62) before Rico Henry headed home a Christian Eriksen cross (64).

An afternoon already overshadowed by a moment of ill-discipline got worse for Everton late on, as substitute Salomon Rondon became the second player dismissed for a two-footed lunge on Henry.

Everton remain 16th but only two points outside the relegation zone, following Leeds' late equaliser against Brighton earlier on Sunday, while Brentford's hopes of a top-half finish remain in tact as they remain 11th.

Everton masters of own downfall with survival beckoning

Everton's nightmare season has looked like ending in the serene waters of safety in recent weeks with their form coupled with drop-offs for Leeds and Burnley, and when Calvert-Lewin's deflection fired them ahead early on, it appeared today would be the day.

But they were always facing an uphill struggle once Branthwaite was shown red with 72 minutes left, and it was to their credit that they made it to half-time in front courtesy of Richarlison's penalty.

"To get the centre-half sent off so early killed the game plan," former Everton defender Phil Jagielka said on Super Sunday."The attitude to get to half-time ahead, you wondered if they could get the job done - but at half-time it was always going to be a really difficult second half."

It transpired that the home defence could only hold out for another quarter of an hour, although there was no excuse for the collapse after Wissa's equaliser to then concede again within two minutes.

And with the knowledge a late equaliser could still prove decisive in the fight against relegation, Everton were again their own worst enemies as Rondon was shown a straight red for a needless, petulant lunge on Henry.

What's next?

Everton host Crystal Palace on Thursday at 7.45pm. On the final day of the Premier League season, Everton travel to Arsenal and Brentford host Leeds United on Sunday at 4pm.