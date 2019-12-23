Everton vs Burnley preview

Everton are set to be without Alex Iwobi following a hamstring injury

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Burnley in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Team news

Carlo Ancelotti did not provide an update on Everton's injury list during his unveiling on Monday, but Duncan Ferguson stated that he expected Alex Iwobi to be out for two to three weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against Arsenal.

Theo Walcott (calf) is expected back in mid-January while Morgan Schneiderlin (also calf) is aiming to return against Newcastle on Saturday. Andre Gomes (ankle) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (quad) remain long-term absentees.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche lauds new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti as one of the most elite Premier League managers, before the two sides meet on Boxing Day.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche confirmed Johann Berg Gudmundsson will come into his thinking for Boxing Day after the winger completed 90 minutes for the Under 23s. Jeff Hendrick is suspended, while Aaron Lennon missed training on Monday due to illness.

How to follow

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's win over Bournemouth.

Opta stats

None of the 11 Premier League meetings between Everton and Burnley have finished level, with Everton winning six to Burnley's five.

Burnley have won five of their 11 Premier League meetings with Everton - no side have they beaten more in the competition.

Everton and Burnley also faced on Boxing Day in the Premier League last season, with the Toffees running out 5-1 winners at Turf Moor. It was their biggest win on this day since 1999 (5-0 vs Sunderland).

A look at some of the stats surrounding matchweek 19 in the Premier League which includes league leaders Liverpool travelling to Leicester.

Everton have lost their last two Premier League Boxing Day home games, though this is their first such match since 2014 (0-1 vs Stoke). They've never lost three in a row at home on the day in their league history.

Burnley have won just one of their last 15 away league games played on Boxing Day (D4 L10), with that victory coming at Barnsley in the Championship in 2010 (2-1).

Following their goalless draw with Arsenal last time out, Everton are looking to record back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since their opening two games this season.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the goalless draw between Everton and Arsenal.

Burnley have won their last two Premier League games, both by a 1-0 scoreline. They last won three in a row in the competition in April this year, while they last won three in a row without conceding back in November 2017.

This will be Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge of Everton. Of all managers to have taken charge of at least 30 Premier League games, the Italian has the fifth best win rate in the competition (63.2% - won 48/76).

After winning his first nine Premier League meetings with English managers by an aggregate score of 30-6, new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has won fewer than half of his subsequent 13 meetings with English bosses (W6 D4 L3).

Burnley have scored six goals in the final five minutes of Premier League matches this season, more than any other side. Three of their last four goals have been scored in the final five minutes, including Jay Rodriguez's winning goal against Bournemouth.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

I am not convinced Carlo Ancelotti is the superstar signing he is being dressed up to be. It will be interesting to see how he breaks things down as opposed to Big Dunc, who likes honesty and aggression. Ancelotti will ask if they are any good technically, to see if they understand tactics and give them more responsibility.

If you are a fighter, you get the balance between fight and creative ability. Everton are a mix of both. Their ears will loosen, and Ancelotti will expect them to do this and that. Big Dunc will be the enforcer, and it will be a happy day for Ancelotti on his debut.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

A sticky Toffee start for Carlo?

