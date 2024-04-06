Everton 1-0 Burnley: Dominic Calvert-Lewin ends Toffees' 13-game winless run

Arijanet Muric's howler gifted Dominic Calvert-Lewin the winning goal as Everton edged clear of relegation danger with a 1-0 win over Burnley.

Vincent Kompany's men were the architects of their downfall with Muric's clearance going in off Calvert-Lewin before Dara O'Shea was dismissed on 67 minutes for a professional foul on Dwight McNeil after he was caught in possession.

It wasn't a game that will live long in the memory as Everton ground out the win but nonetheless it was an important one and their first in 14 Premier League matches.

The victory lifts Everton four points clear of the relegation zone, although the threat of another points deduction is looming with the results of that enquiry set to be heard this week. Meanwhile, Burnley are six points from safety.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (7), Coleman (6), Tarkowski (6), Branthwaite (8), Mykolenko (7), Gomes (6), Garner (7), McNeil (7), Young (6), Doucoure (7), Calvert-Lewin (7)



Subs used: Beto (7), Harrison (7)



Burnley: Muric (4), Taylor (6), O'Shea (4), Esteve (7), Assignon (6), Cullen (6), Berge (7), Bruun Larsen (6), Odobert (6), Fofana (6), Foster (6)



Subs used: Brownhill (6), Rodriguez (6), Amdouni (6), Gudmundsson (6), Vitinho (6)



Player of the match: Jarrad Branthwaite

How Muric's gift proved the difference...

Calvert-Lewin was restored to the team after his late leveller at Everton in midweek ended his six-month wait for a goal with the equaliser at Newcastle - and it was he that provided the only moment of note from a dire first half of football.

Muric, perhaps bored of the lack of action coming his way, delayed far too long from Maxime Esteve's backpass and Calvert-Lewin made enough ground to be able to charge down the clearance with maximum reward as the ball hit him and looped into the unguarded net.

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted his second goal of the week

Calvert-Lewin nutmegged O'Shea after the break and forced Muric to save with an outstretched foot at his near post after Lorenz Assignon had given away possession.

Everton were starting to overpower Burnley across the pitch and Abdoulaye Doucoure headed over Ashley Young's cross to signal more intent.

Burnley then produced more self-sabotage as O'Shea was sent for an early bath.

The Burnley defender's poor control allowed McNeil in and in trying to rectify the situation O'Shea lunged in and referee Michael Oliver immediately brandished a red card for a professional foul.

One goal was enough to prevent Everton equalling of a club-record 14 league matches without a win dating back to 1937.

Attention now turns to the outcome of a second independent commission into profitability and sustainability breaches.

Dyche: An ugly win

Everton boss Sean Dyche speaking to Sky Sports: "An ugly win, but a valid one. Getting back to winning ways can come in many different fashions, it doesn't have to be glorious. Today we found a different way to win. It's an ugly type of goal but Dom is now two in two. It's important win for the mentality for our home fans, it was an awkward game but we saw it out properly.

"The conditions were difficult for both teams today but they only had one shot on target - that's a good sign.

"With the six points back on we'd have 35 points with seven to play. The story is that we had points taken away. We'll have to wait and see. The first [deduction] was a head scratcher but there might be more to it this time and we don't get anything. All I can do is manage the manageables."

