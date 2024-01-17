Everton 1-0 Crystal Palace: Andre Gomes free-kick earns Toffees FA Cup third-round replay victory

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes' first Goodison Park goal in almost five years settled a dreary FA Cup third-round replay against Crystal Palace.

With the temperature sub-zero, the match did little to animate the 37,796 hardy souls in attendance but Gomes' strike - the Toffees' first from a direct free-kick in 197 games in a run dating back to August 2019 - was the one real highlight.

Gomes' long stretch without a goal on home soil went back even further than Lucas Digne's set-piece against Lincoln in the Carabao Cup in August 2019 but it was worth the wait.

Initially fouled by Jeffrey Schlupp 25 yards out the Portuguese took responsibility and curled a sumptuous effort over the wall and in off the post.

After three matches without a goal it was very much worthy of securing Everton a first third-round victory over top-flight opposition since they beat Sheffield Wednesday in 1988.

Everton show character in difficult week

Image: Everton will face Luton at home in the next round

Palace's winter break meant they had a free fortnight from the original tie - itself a drab goalless draw - to prepare. Everton, whose own break was eaten into by this replay, had three days.

Manager Sean Dyche made four changes from Sunday's goalless draw with Aston Villa but two were enforced - Seamus Coleman and Abdoulaye Doucoure were both carrying knocks - while he rested goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

His deputy Joao Virginia had arguably his best game in his five-year spell at the club with a string of good saves to keep a clean sheet.

Image: Gomes finds the net with his pinpoint free-kick

Gomes was deployed in Doucoure's position just behind the striker, bringing a more measured, less energetic approach which meant Dominic Calvert-Lewin was often left isolated.

The England striker, now more than 17 hours without a goal, had a chance early on but his near-post shot was turned behind by Sam Johnstone before watching a promising Jack Harrison cross float over his head.

Quality of the final ball was a frequent cause for consternation as it was almost always over-hit and that left Calvert-Lewin frequently chasing lost causes down the channels.

Palace, by contrast, had much better control in the final third and in Eberechi Eze a player whose direct running opened up opportunities, highlighted by him side-stepping Vitalii Mykolenko only to fail to properly test Virginia, while Schlupp flicked over a pass from Jefferson Lerma.

Image: Roy Hodgson was criticised by a section of fans

But Schlupp was to have a more pivotal role at the other end with his unnecessary bringing down of Gomes as he set off on a lone run towards the penalty area allowing the Portuguese to exact immediate revenge.

Virginia made a good save from Tyrick Mitchell to ensure their half-time lead and will have been delighted to see Eze was surprisingly taken off in the 65th minute, prompting chants to boss Roy Hodgson of "You don't know what you're doing" from the away fans.

However, they were almost proved wrong when Odsonne Edouard's shot on the turn was well saved by Virginia.

Calvert-Lewin's almost three-month wait for a goal continued when he flashed an angled shot across goal while Gomes' replacement Lewis Dobbin had a header deflected wide.

But the final say went to Virginia who made two crucial saves in added time to secure a home tie against fellow Premier League strugglers Luton.

Virginia impresses again

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds:

"Palace still offered a threat right until the end. Everton really needed that second goal to give them breathing space.

"Little things which Dyche will want to train in terms of managing those final minutes but the reward of a fourth-round tie at home to Luton means they should feel they have a chance of coming through that.

"Importantly, Everton have another win on the board again. It's three clean sheets on the trot, and that forms the basis of victories.

"Their defensive record has been very good this term. In this difficult week, their fans more than anyone deserve a 10-day break and they can be proud of their players tonight.

"Above all, Joao Virginia, who has shown he is a very capable understudy to Jordan Pickford."

Same old problems for Palace

Sky Sports' Clinton Morrison:

"Everton will take confidence from it. The goal from Gomes was a good free-kick. Palace will be disappointed with how they gave the ball away before that.

"I don't think either team really want to be in the next round as they're both at the wrong end of the table but this win should breed confidence for Everton.

"The one thing about those Everton fans, it was packed tonight. They're going to play a big part in them staying in the Premier League and I think they will stay up tonight.

"Palace are still creating chances and tonight I still saw positives. Their problem for many years has been putting the ball into the net. They're short of confidence up front.

"Hodgson made five changes with one eye on Arsenal but I think once they get Olise back, they have enough to claw themselves away from danger."

Everton visit Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Tuesday January 30; kick-off 7.45pm. Arsenal host Crystal Palace on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League; kick-off 12.30pm.