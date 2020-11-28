Everton 0-1 Leeds: Raphinha stunner settles incident-packed contest at Goodison Park

Leeds United claimed their first Premier League win at Goodison Park as Raphinha's late stunner saw off Everton 1-0 in an action-packed contest on Saturday Night Football.
In a game which saw both sides create a combined 38 attempts on goal, the Brazilian produced the decisive moment of quality as he opened his Leeds account with a brilliant drilled effort into the bottom corner 12 minutes from time.
Everton had two goals ruled out for offside in the first half but were indebted to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for a string of saves that prevented Leeds from running away with the game.
It is now four defeats in five for Everton, who missed the chance to climb up to third in the Premier League. For Leeds, a first win in four sees them move up to 14 points, two adrift of Everton.
What's next?
Everton travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday at 12.30pm, before Leeds head to Chelsea on Saturday Night Football at 8pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League.