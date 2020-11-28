Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Everton vs Leeds United. Premier League.

Goodison Park.

Everton 0

    Leeds United 1

    • R Dias Belloli (79th minute)

    Everton 0-1 Leeds: Raphinha stunner settles incident-packed contest at Goodison Park

    Match report as Raphinha settles frantic Merseyside contest in Leeds' favour; Leeds end three-game winless Premier League run but Everton have now lost four of the last five

    Jack Wilkinson
    Jack Wilkinson

    @jacktwilkinson

    Saturday 28 November 2020 19:36, UK

    Leeds United&#39;s Raphinha celebrates scoring against Everton
    Image: Raphinha celebrates scoring Leeds' winner against Everton

    Leeds United claimed their first Premier League win at Goodison Park as Raphinha's late stunner saw off Everton 1-0 in an action-packed contest on Saturday Night Football.

    In a game which saw both sides create a combined 38 attempts on goal, the Brazilian produced the decisive moment of quality as he opened his Leeds account with a brilliant drilled effort into the bottom corner 12 minutes from time.

    Everton had two goals ruled out for offside in the first half but were indebted to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for a string of saves that prevented Leeds from running away with the game.

    It is now four defeats in five for Everton, who missed the chance to climb up to third in the Premier League. For Leeds, a first win in four sees them move up to 14 points, two adrift of Everton.

    What's next?

    Chelsea
    Leeds United

    Saturday 5th December 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

    Everton travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday at 12.30pm, before Leeds head to Chelsea on Saturday Night Football at 8pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League.

