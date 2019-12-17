Everton vs Leicester preview: Duncan Ferguson to remain in charge for Carabao Cup clash

Leicester and Everton will meet in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening

Duncan Ferguson will remain in charge of Everton as they host Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The former Everton striker has been leading the side since Marco Silva's departure earlier this month, and with Carlo Ancelotti expected to be confirmed by the end of the week, Ferguson will continue in the dugout for the Carabao Cup clash.

He has won and drawn his two games as interim manager and is relishing the atmosphere of a sold-out Goodison Park.

"It is a quick turnover but when you get a few results, everybody is happy and looking forward to the next match and that's what the players are prepared for - to go again on Wednesday," Ferguson told EvertonTV.

"For the supporters to turn up again, it was never in doubt to be honest with you. We need them and I am sure they will deliver.

"Leicester are a great team, very strong in the transition, and they're going to be a really tough test. They're undefeated in 10 games, so it's going to be a big ask. But we're at Goodison, we're at the fortress, and we need to make it a bear pit"

Leicester, meanwhile, are unbeaten since October 5, with their dramatic 2-1 win against Everton in the Premier League a few weeks ago turning out to be Silva's penultimate game as manager.

Boss Brendan Rodgers told LCFC TV: "I think it's going to be a tough game for us. I think we recognised that it was going to be a tough place for us to go in the draw. However, we look forward to it. We want to try and get through to the semi-finals.

"In the last couple of years, the team has just fell short at the quarter-final stage, so we're looking to make the semi and go there and be ready to work for it."

Team news

Gylfi Sigurdsson's availability "will go to the wire" after he missed Sunday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United through illness, with the same applied to Djibril Sidibe.

Lucas Digne (groin) will not be available and while Fabian Delph is nearing a return, he is not expected to be ready for the Leicester clash.

Oumar Niasse and Cuco Martina have returned to the matchday squad in recent games and could get more game minutes on Wednesday evening.

Leicester have no new injury worries, with Matty James (Achilles) continuing to be a long-term absentee, but Rodgers will have an eye on Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester City, live on Sky Sports.

Opta stats

This is the first ever meeting between Everton and Leicester City in the League Cup.

Leicester have won three of their last five away matches in all competitions against Everton (W3 D0 L2), as many as they'd won in their previous 24 visits to Goodison Park beforehand.

Everton are participating in only their third League Cup quarter-final in the Premier League era, progressing from the other two in 2007/08 against West Ham and 2015/16 against Middlesbrough.

Leicester City are into their third League Cup quarter-final in as many seasons - they have lost on penalties in the previous two, both against Manchester City. The Foxes last reached the semi-final in the 1999/2000 campaign, going on to win the trophy.

Everton haven't won four consecutive League Cup matches since November 1986.

Brendan Rodgers has progressed from 28 consecutive domestic cup ties (one with Liverpool, 24 with Celtic, three with Leicester), last failing in the FA Cup semi-final with Liverpool in April 2015 against Aston Villa.

Everton are looking to eliminate two fellow top-flight teams in the same League Cup campaign for the first time since the 1986/87 season, when they eliminated Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday.

Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been involved in nine goals in 12 League Cup appearances (6 goals, 3 assists), averaging a goal or assist every 80 minutes of play in the competition.

