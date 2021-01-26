Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Everton vs Leicester City. Premier League.

Goodison Park.

Everton 0

    Leicester City 0

      Everton vs Leicester preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

      Lucas Digne returns to Everton squad while Ayoze Perez could start for Leicester; follow Everton vs Leicester with our live blog on Sky Sports website and app; watch free match highlights shortly after full-time on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel

      Tuesday 26 January 2021 15:23, UK

      Everton left-back Lucas Digne is back in contention after missing the FA Cup win
      Image: Everton left-back Lucas Digne is back in contention after missing the FA Cup win

      Team news and stats ahead of Everton vs Leicester in the Premier League on Wednesday; kick-off 8.15pm.

      Team news

      Everton defender Lucas Digne and midfielder Alex Iwobi return to the squad to face Leicester after being rested for Sunday's FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.

      Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure serves a one-match suspension but Michael Keane looks set to return to the starting line-up having been left out at the weekend.

      Frank Lampard 1:01
      Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti backs Frank Lampard to return to management after he was sacked as head coach of Chelsea

      Fabian Delph (thigh) and Niels Nkounkou (hamstring) are missing while midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin continues his slow comeback from a long lay-off after a number of serious injuries.

      Ayoze Perez looks set to be handed the central striker role for Leicester in the absence of Jamie Vardy.

      Vardy is set to miss a few weeks after hernia surgery and Perez got the nod for the FA Cup win over Brentford.

      Manager Brendan Rodgers' other option would be Kelechi Iheanacho, but he is still without Dennis Praet (thigh) and Wes Morgan (back).

      How to follow

      Follow Everton vs Leicester in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Jones Knows' prediction

      preview image 2:31
      A preview of matchweek 20 in the Premier League as Everton face Leicester and Liverpool travel to Tottenham

      A game to get excited about this one.

      Leicester were excellent in their 2-0 win over Chelsea but had Frank Lampard to thank for that. His arrogant decision to set out his team to dominate possession, allowing Leicester to find space on the counter-attack, showed huge tactical naivety.

      Carlo Ancelotti is too shrewd to fall into that trap.

      As he's done in recent weeks - and in the 2-0 win at Leicester - he will set up to play compact with no space in behind. Everton will allow Leicester to dominate the ball and look to take advantage of any set-piece situations - it's an area they excel at and may prove the difference in this one.

      Only Chelsea have scored more goals from set-pieces than Everton this season, including the second goal in that win at the King Power and they scored twice from corners in their FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday. Leicester have shipped 10 goals from set-pieces, too, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina and Michael Keane are all huge threats. Home win.

      JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

      WOLVES 1-2 EVERTON 3:01
      Opta stats

      preview image 3:10
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over Chelsea in the Premier League
      1:21
      Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says he feels sorry for Frank Lampard and says he wasn't given enough time as Chelsea head coach
      • Leicester have won seven of their nine away Premier League games this season (D1 L1) - in only two top-flight seasons have the Foxes won more: 1965/66 (9, finished 7th) and 2015/16 (11, finished 1st).
      • Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has won 52.2% of his Premier League matches as Foxes boss (P67 W35 D12 L20), the best ratio of any permanent Foxes manager in their top-flight history.
      • Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has lost three home league games this season - the Italian has only four at home in a season twice previously as a manager, doing so in both in 2006/07 and 2007/08 as AC Milan boss.
      • Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been directly involved in eight goals in 11 Premier League games against Everton (6 goals, 2 assists), though he has managed no goals and just one shot on target in his last two games against the Toffees.
      • Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin has failed to score in any of his last five Premier League games, having led the goalscoring chart following 11 goals in his first 11 appearances this season.
      • Leicester's James Maddison has been directly involved in seven goals in his last eight Premier League appearances (5 goals, 2 assists), one more than in his previous 33 games. Maddison has scored in his last three games and could be only the second Foxes player to score in four in a row, after Jamie Vardy who has done so on four previous occasions.
