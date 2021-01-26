Everton vs Leicester preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Everton vs Leicester in the Premier League on Wednesday; kick-off 8.15pm.

Team news

Everton defender Lucas Digne and midfielder Alex Iwobi return to the squad to face Leicester after being rested for Sunday's FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure serves a one-match suspension but Michael Keane looks set to return to the starting line-up having been left out at the weekend.

Fabian Delph (thigh) and Niels Nkounkou (hamstring) are missing while midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin continues his slow comeback from a long lay-off after a number of serious injuries.

Ayoze Perez looks set to be handed the central striker role for Leicester in the absence of Jamie Vardy.

Vardy is set to miss a few weeks after hernia surgery and Perez got the nod for the FA Cup win over Brentford.

Manager Brendan Rodgers' other option would be Kelechi Iheanacho, but he is still without Dennis Praet (thigh) and Wes Morgan (back).

How to follow

Follow Everton vs Leicester in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows' prediction

A game to get excited about this one.

Leicester were excellent in their 2-0 win over Chelsea but had Frank Lampard to thank for that. His arrogant decision to set out his team to dominate possession, allowing Leicester to find space on the counter-attack, showed huge tactical naivety.

Carlo Ancelotti is too shrewd to fall into that trap.

As he's done in recent weeks - and in the 2-0 win at Leicester - he will set up to play compact with no space in behind. Everton will allow Leicester to dominate the ball and look to take advantage of any set-piece situations - it's an area they excel at and may prove the difference in this one.

Only Chelsea have scored more goals from set-pieces than Everton this season, including the second goal in that win at the King Power and they scored twice from corners in their FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday. Leicester have shipped 10 goals from set-pieces, too, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina and Michael Keane are all huge threats. Home win.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Everton have won their last two Premier League games against Leicester, with the Toffees looking to win three league games in a row against the Foxes for the first time since a run of four between 1977 and 1980.

Leicester City have won only two of their 14 away Premier League games against Everton (D7 L5), losing 2-1 last season.

Everton are looking to complete a league double over Leicester for only the second time in the last 15 seasons the sides have met, achieving it in 2016/17 when the Foxes were the reigning champions.

Having scored 14 goals in their first five Premier League games this season (2.8 per game), Everton have netted the same amount in their subsequent 12 (1.2 per game). However, the Toffees have improved defensively, conceding 16 goals in their first nine league games this season (1.8 per game), compared to five in their last eight (0.6 per game).

