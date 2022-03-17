Everton 1-0 Newcastle: Alex Iwobi scores in ninth minute of stoppage time as 10-man Toffees claim vital win

Alex Iwobi struck in the ninth minute of stoppage time as 10-man Everton ended a four-game losing streak with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Newcastle at an ecstatic Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard's side had Allan sent off in the 83rd minute after an initial booking for a foul on Allan Saint-Maximin was upgraded to a red card by referee Craig Pawson following a VAR review.

But after withstanding a barrage of late Newcastle pressure, the hosts stole possession in midfield, allowing Iwobi to carry the ball forward, exchange passes with substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and slide home a cool finish to seal an improbable victory.

There were still five further minutes of stoppage time to play after that due to a bizarre delay early in the second half. A protester had to be freed by stewards using bolt-cutters after attaching himself to the goal using a cable tie around his neck.

But Everton held on to inflict Newcastle's first Premier League defeat in 10 games and clinch a crucial, morale-boosting victory which lifts them three points clear of the relegation zone.

Jamie Carragher had described this game as Everton's biggest in 20 years in the wake of their fourth consecutive defeat against Wolves and the magnitude of the occasion was not lost on the home fans, who created a cauldron of noise in the early stages.

Man of the match: Michael Keane.

After a bright start, however, the hosts' lack of confidence soon became clear as they ceded control of the game in midfield, where Bruno Guimaraes, partnered by the returning Joelinton, was given time and space to pick his passes.

He almost punished them on one occasion, releasing Emil Krafth with a deft through-ball, but Everton scrambled the ball away and subsequently survived an aerial bombardment.

Newcastle launched the ball high into the box at every opportunity, with Chris Wood heading too close to Asmir Begovic, who was standing in for the unwell Jordan Pickford, and then nodding another effort over the bar.

Everton sprung forward on occasion, but their collective lack of conviction was Evident in their passing choices, with too many opting to play it safe, and others surrendering possession cheaply.

Their struggles were summed up by the sight of Anthony Gordon kicking fresh air after finding space to shoot from the edge of the box and they reached half-time having only had one effort on goal to Newcastle's six, and just 35 per cent of the possession.

The second half was only a few minutes old when a protestor wearing an orange t-shirt bearing the slogan 'Just Stop Oil' managed to tie himself to the frame of the goal, and it took time for the game to settle after he was finally freed and hauled away.

Newcastle went close when Guimaraes' low effort from Miguel Almiron's cut-back was saved by Begovic, with Chris Wood failing to convert the rebound from close range.

But Everton then burst into life, with Gordon forcing an acrobatic save from Dubravka with a curling effort from the edge of the box before Seamus Coleman had a penalty appeal turned down after bursting into the Newcastle box from the right.

Allan's late challenge on Saint-Maximin came in the aftermath of that penalty appeal and after the Brazilian finally left the pitch, irate at the decision to upgrade his yellow card to a red, it appeared Everton were facing a nervy finale.

Calvert-Lewin's introduction had given them a focal point up front, though, and the striker played a vital role in setting up Iwobi's leveller as Goodison Park erupted in celebration on a night which could prove a turning point in their fight against the drop.

Howe bemoans lack of cutting edge

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: "We controlled the game. The only thing that was missing in the first half was a goal, and being really clinical in the final third, but that was missing for the entire game for us today.

"I thought we got into some good positions but the normal rhythm wasn't there, for whatever reason. The second half was a big disappointment.

"The red card gave us a big advantage and we didn't capitalise on that. I thought tactically, we didn't deliver the plan we should have done at that moment.

"The game was there for us but we made some poor decisions with the ball by our high standards.

"You're always liable to counter-attacks and moments that can still cost you the game. You have to be very alert and we weren't. We made a bad mistake for the goal and it cost us."

Man of the match - Michael Keane

Keane endured some difficult moments in the first half but his overall performance summed up Everton's resolve and his contribution was invaluable in clinching a vital clean sheet.

The centre-back made more clearances (six) than any other player and also won more aerial duels (nine) than any of his team-mates, standing up to the considerable threat posed by Chris Wood and Dan Burn, who ventured forward for every set-piece.

Everton's defensive performances have left a lot to be desired in recent weeks but Keane helped to protect stand-in goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and provided some much-needed leadership at a time when his side sorely needed it.

