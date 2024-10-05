Everton 0-0 Newcastle: Anthony Gordon denied by Jordon Pickford from the spot on Goodison Park return

Anthony Gordon missed a penalty in front of the Gwladys Street End as Newcastle and Everton played out a 0-0 draw.

The England winger, who left Goodison Park for Newcastle in 2023, had an opportunity to score from 12 yards but Jordan Pickford guessed right.

It was celebrated like a last-minute winner as a first Premier League clean sheet of the season earned Everton a fifth point from the last three games.

Both teams lacked quality in the final third as Dominic Calvert-Lewin was denied by Nick Pope with a low strike and Gordon blazed over in the second half.

Newcastle's wastefulness in the final third was showcased by the fact they didn't register a single shot on target following Gordon's 35th-minute saved penalty in this match despite registering a total of seven shots from inside the box in the second half.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (8), Young (7), Tarkowski (6), Keane (7), Garner (7), Mangala (6), Doucoure (7), Harrison (6), McNeil (6), Ndiaye (7), Calvert-Lewin (7)



Subs: Gueye (6), Iroegbunam (6)



Newcastle: Pope (7), Trippier (6), Schar (6), Burn (7), Hall (6), Joelinton (6), Tonali (6), Guimaraes (7), Gordon (6), Barnes (6), Murphy (6)



Subs: Almiron (6), Willock (6), Livramento (6), Longstaff (6)



Player of the Match: Jordan Pickford

It was a busy evening for the VAR booth at Stockley Park as they had to step in to disallow a Abdoulaye Doucoure goal in the first half for Everton after replays showed he was offside. They also intervened to award Newcastle the penalty that was missed by Gordon when spotting a foul off the ball by James Tarkowski on Sandro Tonali inside the box.

Calvert-Lewin was also convinced he should've been awarded a penalty after a tangle with Dan Burn but referee Craig Pawson waved it away and VAR didn't deem it an obvious error.

Pickford on penalty save: We were double bluffing each other!

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford speaking to Sky Sports:

"I just fancied him to go keepers left. It hit off my knee and straight off my beak. I don't think I executed it to perfection.

"It's like trying to double bluff each other. I got the better of him tonight.

"He asked me why I went that way and I said you went right the last two times. It's pleasing, clean sheet and hopefully we can build on that.

"It's always a tough game against Newcastle. Not to get the win is disappointing, I might treat myself to a couple [drinks]."

Dyche pleased with defensive improvement

Everton manager Sean Dyche speaking to Sky Sports:

"We have been patching together teams which has been a hard task. I'm pleased for the back five, I thought they were very good. All things considered we take the point, a positive point, and we have looked strong in the last three games."

On Everton's penalty claim with Calvert Lewin: "He [Calvert-Lewin] is trying to finish it. Let's put it this way, if that's in the middle of the pitch is he giving a foul? I would say absolutely.

"All I can look at is this group, the intent form them, they have gone out and delivered a strong performance against a very good side. The mentality grows.

"You try and be optimistic. We keep moving forward and we get more injuries, so we have to hope everyone comes through this period, and we get some players back."

Howe: Our best away performance for a long time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe speaking to Sky Sports:

"I thought we played well today without the final most important bit. They are a difficult team to contain. We were good with the ball until the final action.

"I was a lot happier. Our best away performance in a long time. I thought we controlled the game, I was pleased with the mentality. We can complain about not winning but you have to look at the performance overall and it is much better."

On Anthony Gordon: "I thought he did really well. The disappointing thing for him and us will be the penalty. He has his process, it has been brilliant for him, it is one of those moments - a long wait for him to think about it and it is never easy. His overall performance was very good."

Story of the match in stats...

