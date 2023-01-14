Everton 1-2 Southampton: James Ward-Prowse double gives Nathan Jones first league win and increases Toffees' woes

Everton dropped further into the depths of the relegation zone after a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Southampton, who are now locked on the same number of points at the foot of the Premier League table.

On an afternoon where Goodison Park's director's box was empty after a "real and credible threat" to the safety and security of the club's board, Andre Onana picked the perfect time to score his first goal since joining Everton in the summer, heading beyond Gavin Bazunu from Demarai Gray's corner (39).

But the visitors hit back during a rejuvenated second period which saw James Ward-Prowse level the scores (46) before executing a trademark free-kick (78) to seal Southampton's first win at Goodison since 1997 - and the first league triumph of Nathan Jones' tenure.

Everton fans engaged in a sit-in at the ground after the game to protest the club's current plight.

Team news Everton: Frank Lampard opted for a 3-5-2 formation, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin returning and Alex Iwobi ruled fit enough to start after overcoming an ankle problem.

Southampton: Nathan Jones, looking for his first league win after four successive defeats, made three changes from a morale-boosting cup win over Man City with Che Adams, Samuel Edozie and Moi Elyounoussi all coming in.

The decider arrived when substitute Anthony Gordon was guilty of a needless foul on Che Adams 30 yards out and Saints' set-piece specialist whipped the resulting dead ball meticulously over the wall, leaving Jordan Pickford motionless. It marked the 16th direct free-kick of Ward-Prowse's career as he continues to chase down David Beckham's Premier League record (18).

"I feel like we've finally turned a corner," the match-winning midfielder told Sky Sports.

Southampton, ending a run of six straight league defeats, stay bottom of the standings with 15 points from their 19 games, the same number as Everton, who are only above them on goal difference.

How Everton's crisis worsened against opportunistic Saints

The crisis at Everton has deepened. What makes matters worse for manager Frank Lampard is that his side relinquished control of a tie which they had some degree of authority over, after Onana gave his side lift-off with a well-timed header to break the deadlock.

There were chants of 'Sack the board' before kick-off, which only became louder and more deafening as yet another game unravelled before the eyes of the suffering Everton faithful.

Everton in free fall Everton are winless in their last seven PL matches (D2 L5), their longest run without a victory within the same campaign since Oct-Dec 2021 (eight under Rafa Benitez).

The Toffees have now lost their last four league outings at Goodison; the first time they've lost four in a row on home soil since a run of seven defeats between April and September 1958.

Ward-Prowse, Saints' creative catalyst, initiated the turnaround only 46 seconds into the second period when latching onto an Adams' knockdown, before expertly sidestepping Ben Godfrey and showing great composure to despatch past Pickford.

Returning to the starting XI, Dominic Calvert-Lewin then had a deflected shot rattle off the crossbar, paving the way for Ward-Prowse to steal the show with a headline-grabbing free-kick to settle the tie.

"Playing further forward suits me," Ward-Prowse said afterwards. "The manager has given me license to get forward and into the box which gives me the chance to score more goals."

The ire from the home support was directed towards the club's absent board of directors, with one banner unfurled at the final whistle providing a message for chairman Bill Kenwright.

It read: "18 years as chairman, lie after lie. There's been no "good times", you've let our club die."

Jones: A dream week

Southampton manager Nathan Jones:

"It has been a big week after the Forest defeat and the negativity surrounding that. Three competitions, three wins - massive, massive week.

"We had to really dig deep today they were a very physically strong side - very direct. It reminded me of a Championship game really. Once we got to grips with that I thought we were the better team. A dream week, really.

"To get the goal straight after half-time was key. When you see a team give you everything that's what you want as a manager."

On James Ward-Prowse he added: "He's outstanding. He's very, very special. Some of the stuff he does in training is phenomenal so I know what he's capable of."

Lampard: Focused on results, not protests

Everton manager Frank Lampard:

"There's no question about the effort or passion of the team. Two teams fighting it out with a lot of tension in the game. It wasn't a beautiful football match, it was more about spirit and effort.

"They get their two goals - the quality of James Ward-Prowse. We have to take responsibility. We have to do better. Our home form shows where we are in the table.

"It's a difficult time, we know that. My job is to prepare the team to try and get the right result. We didn't do that - we have to look at the reasons why. It was a stressful game, a tight game.

"When you take this job you understand the nature of it. We want to get things right. While I'm here I'll try and do the best thing for the team."

Analysis: Where would Saints be without luminous Ward-Prowse?

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

"Southampton's shining light. Their beacon of hope. The captain who leads by example, while illuminating the middle of the park with his creativity, tenacity and incredible workload. He is their saviour.

"He could have gone elsewhere in the summer - offers have been tabled during multiple transfer windows. But he has stayed, demonstrating the kind of loyalty that seldom exists in Premier League circles - sometimes to his own detriment.

"The midfielder missed out on England selection for the Qatar World Cup. It would be speculative, perhaps even naive, to suggest Ward-Prowse would have been a shoo-in were he not playing for the league's worse side (statistically). But the burden he assumes at Saints is surely holding him back.

"He's scored six goals in his last nine appearances in all competitions - today he overtook James Beattie's record for away goals scored for Southampton (28). His importance to this side cannot be overstated.

"For me, he is the best technician in the Premier League," manager Nathan Jones regaled post-match. "The best thing is his humility...and desire to do well for Southampton Football Club." It was a performance that even prime Lampard, circa 2011-12, would have been proud of. The Everton boss also noted his immense "quality" after the game.

"Indeed, it's difficult to imagine where Southampton would be without him - sliding ever closer to the Championship, you would assume."

Everton's next game is a crucial clash away to fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham on Saturday - kick-off 3pm.

Southampton's next outing is a home Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday - kick-off 3pm.