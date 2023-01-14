Everton directors told not to attend Southampton game over 'real and credible threat to their safety'

Everton’s board of directors have been told not to attend Goodison Park for Saturday's game against Southampton because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security.”

Fan groups have planned to stage a protest against the board for the Premier League match with Everton in the relegation zone after six games without a win.

An Everton statement read: "Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp have reluctantly accepted the outcome of the safety assessment carried out by security advisors.

"The board members received the instruction following malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence received by the club and increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour - including targeted physical aggression - at recent home matches."

A security and safety advisor said: "Following a thorough risk assessment, and in response to tangible threats received by the club and intelligence we have gathered, the club's board members have been told they must not attend today's fixture."

A club spokesperson added: "This is an unprecedented decision for Everton Football Club - never before has our entire Board of Directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds. It is a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians."

Image: Farhad Moshiri has eased pressure on Frank Lampard

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri insists he retains faith in manager Frank Lampard and the board of directors as he seeks to quell rising tensions among supporters ahead of a potentially season-defining home encounter with Southampton.

"I have faith in the work being done not only by our manager, but our director of football (Kevin Thelwell) and our board of directors," he wrote in an open letter.

"That faith is based on my knowledge of the depth and quality of work being done both at Finch Farm and the Royal Liver Building - and of the plan that is in place.

"I am confident that we have skilled, experienced and focused professionals at all levels of the club.

"We are all agreed that our current league position must and will improve.

"The focus of myself, the club and the fans is aligned - a better Everton - and I am confident we can move forward in a constructive and positive manner.

"I welcome the plans for the Fan Advisory Board to host a series of sessions with fans to gather feedback, thoughts and concerns - of which the Forum is a part."