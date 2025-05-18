Everton 2-0 Southampton: Toffees say goodbye to Goodison Park with comfortable victory in final men's game

Everton said farewell to Goodison Park in style as Iliman Ndiaye's double gave the Toffees a 2-0 win over relegated Southampton in their final men's game at the stadium.

David Moyes' side will move to the new 52,888-capacity Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock next season, with Goodison Park becoming the home of Everton's women's team.

The Toffees brought down the curtain on 133 years at Goodison Park with a comfortable victory over bottom-side Saints, who provided the ideal opposition to give the Grand Old Lady the perfect send-off in front of 39,201 fans.

An emotional day for Everton supporters was given the dream start as Ndiaye superbly curled home into the bottom corner after just six minutes.

Beto then had two goals disallowed for offside, but Everton eventually found a second in first-half stoppage time (45+2) as Ndiaye rounded Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to tap home.

But there was to be no farewell goal for the Gwladys Street End in the second half as Everton managed just one shot on target, while they needed a fine Jordan Pickford save late on to deny Cameron Archer to ensure the last goal scored at the stadium was a Toffees one.

Everton's 1,538th win in their 2,789th game in all competitions at Goodison Park (D660 L591) kept them 13th in the Premier League table.

The win over Saints also meant the Championship-bound side became the outright most-beaten opposition at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Team news Everton started captain Seamus Coleman for the first time since Boxing Day for their Goodison Park farewell.

The defender was one of four changes from the win at Fulham as Dwight McNeil, Iliman Ndiaye and Jake O'Brien came in for the benched Ashley Young, Jack Harrison, Carlos Alcaraz and Michael Keane.

Southampton made two changes from the goalless draw against Manchester City as Nathan Wood and Joe Aribo replaced the absent Jan Bednarek and the benched Lesley Ugochukwu.

Goodison Park farewell in pictures...

Moyes: This team will go down in history

Everton manager David Moyes speaking to TNT Sports:

"This team will be remembered in history as the one who played the last game.

"I was more impressed by the atmosphere. There were times in the stadium when it was great. All the supporters in the ground as one together.

Image: Everton manager David Moyes gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday May 18, 2025.

"We still have a bit to go, but we will enjoy it now. We did the job and got the three points.

"'I've been here a while and I know what it means. It's been a great stadium."

Ndiaye on being the last goal scorer at Goodison

Image: Goalscorer Iliman Ndiaye celebrates in front of the home fans at Goodison Park

Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye speaking to TNT Sports:

"It's very special [being the last goal scorer at Goodison Park]. I asked the referee to get the ball!

"It means a lot, and I wanted to score a hat-trick.

"Since the day I came in they [the fans] have been great, I wanted to give them a win today.

"The roar was amazing. It's an amazing day. They deserve it."

Story of the match in stats...

