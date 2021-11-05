Everton vs Tottenham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph could make his first start of the season against Tottenham after playing the second half of Monday's loss at Wolves on his return from injury.

Yerry Mina (thigh) remains out but fellow defender Lucas Digne, who missed the Wolves game, has trained this week and is expected to be available.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) and midfielders Andre Gomes (calf) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot) are absent.

New Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte will assess his players after their Thursday night exertions against Vitesse Arnhem.

Conte picked a full strength squad for his first game in charge in the Europa Conference League and it was a tough encounter, which they won 3-2.

Defender Ryan Sessegnon and midfielder Bryan Gil (both hamstring) are not expected to be fit.

Last time out...

Jones Knows' prediction

When you appoint Antonio Conte, one thing is all-but guaranteed. There will be an instant reaction. Short-term, this is a fantastic appointment for Spurs.

Looking at his record in his first game in charge of a league game with a new club, shows he can get a message across quickly. He won all three of his first matches in charge of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter, winning by an aggregate score of 10-2.

Spurs have been all-the-rage in the match market for this one since Conte was announced, with 2/1 with Sky Bet now trading closer to 11/8 as the Conte factor is being backed by the shrewd, market-moving, money.

It's a relatively kind first Premier League fixture for Conte, too. Everton's early season zip and counter-attacking brilliance has been replaced by some very stodgy performances that have resulted in three straight defeats. We saw from Thursday's display in Europe that, under Conte, Spurs will take more risks in possession and players are encouraged to make more forward runs than we saw under the previous boss. That should result in an upward surge in the amount of chances created and shots on goal they produce.

Everton have conceded on average 12.5 shots per 90 minutes this season which makes the 11/10 on Tottenham having 13 or more shots very appealing when you factor in the likely change in attacking mentality caused by the managerial change.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: Tottenham to have 13 or more shots on goal (11/10 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Everton have won just one of their last 17 Premier League games against Tottenham (D8 L8), beating them 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last season.

After losing three consecutive Premier League away games against Everton between January 2011 and December 2012, Spurs are unbeaten in their last eight league visits to Goodison Park (W3 D5).

Everton have lost nine home league matches in 2021, only ever losing 10 in a calendar year on three previous occasions, doing so in 1929, 1958 and most recently in 1993.

Tottenham Hotspur have only scored nine Premier League goals in their first 10 games this season, their fewest at this stage of a season since 2013-14 (also nine). Their tally of 103 shots is their fewest after 10 Premier League matches in any season since 2003-04 (when Opta began recording shot data).

Everton have lost each of their last three Premier League matches, as many as they had in their previous 12 in the competition. They last lost four in a row in the competition in October 2019 under Marco Silva.

In his previous stint in the Premier League with Chelsea, new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte remained unbeaten against Everton (W3 D1), with his side keeping a clean sheet in all four matches against the Toffees.

Everton manager Rafael Benítez's first ever Premier League game was a 1-1 draw against Spurs in August 2004. The Spaniard has lost his last four Premier League games against Spurs, having lost just two of his first 14 against them in the competition (W7 D5).

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 11 goals in 12 Premier League appearances against Everton, including five braces. Only Alan Shearer against Leeds (6 braces, 1 hat-trick) has scored multiple goals in more games against a specific opponent in the competition.

Everton's Andros Townsend has never scored or assisted in 11 Premier League appearances against former side Tottenham Hotspur, the side he's faced the most without a single goal involvement. Townsend has been on the losing side in eight of these 11 games against his old club (W1 D2).

Harry Kane has scored just one goal in nine Premier League appearances this season, his fewest goals across a nine-game span in the top-flight since scoring once in nine games between August and October 2015. He is averaging 2.3 shots per 90 minutes in the league this season, his lowest average in any Premier League season for Spurs in which he's played more than once.

