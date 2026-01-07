Everton 1-1 Wolves: Jack Grealish and Michael Keane sent off as a nine-man Toffees hold on for point

Everton held on for a point against rock-bottom Wolves as both Jack Grealish and Michael Keane were sent off after a bizarre finale in a 1-1 draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Keane, who had given Everton the early lead with an instinctive striker-like finish, was the first to see red when he was adjudged to have pulled Tolu Akodare's hair in an aerial duel. It's a decision that Everton skipper James Tarkowski was critical of, calling the decision "bizarre".

Reeling from what he felt was a harsh sending off for his team-mate, Jack Grealish sarcastically clapped himself into an early shower, with referee Thomas Kirk unamused by the Man City loanee's reaction to his award of a free-kick just three minutes after receiving a first yellow.

Everton had made a good start, fully deserving of their early lead. However, after the break, Mateus Mane continued his bright start to life in the Wolves' first team, following up on his first goal for the club on the weekend by confidently slotting home a second-half equaliser.

The 18-year-old's second Premier League goal secured another point for Wolves, who are enjoying an upturn in form with five points from their last three, having taken none from their previous 11.

For Everton, they are denied a spot in the top half of the league table but will count themselves lucky after surviving a late onslaught with nine men.

Tarkowski questions 'bizarre' Keane red card

Everton captain James Tarkowski:

"The second half was bizarre. It's not often that you spend the last few minutes with nine men. Then at the end, I've never seen anything like it, really. I thought the decision was just bizarre.

"I've just seen it back. First of all, I understand the rule. If someone pulls someone's hair intentionally, I get that.

"There are a couple of components to it really. First of all, Michael Keane is the most placid character you could ever meet. He's the nicest fella I know, so he's never got any intention of causing harm to anyone.

"He's gone to challenge for the ball. The hair is where his hand goes on his back, that's how you defend, otherwise you're just going to end up smashing your head into the back of someone's head. There's no intention to pull the hair.

"Maybe an experienced referee at this level knows Michael and knows the player that he is and understands that he's not the kind of player to do that.

"I think it's this referee's second game in the Premier League so he obviously doesn't know the players very well yet. Some players might intentionally go out and do that but Michael is definitely not that kind of person.

"I even spoke to the lad after the game and he said he wasn't asking for a red card. He just felt the pull on his hair and was asking for a foul, so even he didn't think it was violent conduct. And now if that decision stays, it's a three-match ban for something which is absolutely nothing."

Moyes: It was a ridiculous decision to send Keane off

Everton boss David Moyes:

"It's not deliberate. It shouldn't have been a red card. It was a really poor decision to send him to the screen in the first place. [Marc] Cucurella gets his hair pulled. It's violent conduct. Somebody pulled it - it's violent conduct. It's a deliberate action, no problem. This was in the game.

"On a ball coming up. Unless you've played the game, you might not understand. It sounds like maybe a few haven't because they don't play the game.

"I've been a centre-half. There's no way I'm jumping to outjump a big centre-forward and think I'm going to outjump him and pull his hair. You don't know anybody on the planet who is good enough to think that.

"If everybody grew their hair longer, there's always an extra chance that you could have your hair pulled by accident. If you want to grow your hair long, there's a better chance you are going to get your hair pulled. It was a ridiculous decision. A bit more by VAR. The ridiculous bit came from VAR."

Osman: Keane red a 'unique incident'

Sky Sports' Leon Osman on co-commentary:

"It's a unique incident, one that I don't think I've ever seen before.

"If you see red cards for pulling hair, it's usually something off the ball or something malicious.

"This was a challenge, they were both going for it in the air. There were arms flailing about. There was certainly a handful of hair, but it could quite easily have been a handful of jersey.

"Maybe we'll think differently about it in the week, but it seemed a strange incident for me."

Mane: I'm not scared of anyone - I deserve to be here

Wolves goalscorer Mateus Mane on Sky Sports:

"It was an amazing feeling [to play in that game]. I feel like we deserved the three points, but the boys worked hard, and we've got to keep working hard.

"They had two red cards so we thought, 'let's attack them, put the ball in the box', and we did that. We were just unlucky not to get the goal.

"The manager [at half-time] told us to keep going. He said the goal was coming, and it did come. He said work, run, defend, attack - and we did that and got the goal we deserved.

"I had space between the two defenders, took a touch and slotted it bottom corner, so I was very happy with it. I've had this mentality since I was younger. I'm young now but I'm not scared of anyone. We've just got to keep going and I deserve to be here. It's about proving and showing what I can do."

Edwards 'not surprised' by Mane's latest starring role

Wolves head coach Rob Edwards on Mateus Mane:

"I'm not surprised anymore. I maybe was a few weeks ago because he was doing really well when he was coming on.

"But now that's four really good performances in a row, two goals, and he's affecting the games. Real credit to him today as well because you could see he didn't have his full energy. He had to drag himself up and find something, which I asked him to do at half-time.

"Massive credit to him for brilliant goal. It was an amazing run, great touch and finish. He's stepping up and I think players are responding around him as well."

