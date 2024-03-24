Women's Super League: Liverpool go above Man Utd with draw at Everton, Tottenham beat Bristol City

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool moved ahead of Manchester United into fourth place in the WSL despite being frustrated in a 0-0 draw against neighbours Everton at Goodison Park.

Matt Beard's Reds dominated possession in front of 9,457 supporters on Women's Football Weekend, but Everton had the best chance of the first half as Emma Bissell fired wide at the near post.

Image: Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Everton

The Toffees went even closer to an opener after the break as Katja Snoeijs struck the underside of the bar, before Justine Vanhaevermaet saw a goalbound volley tipped behind by Rachael Laws.

Liverpool could have won it in the dying moments as Ceri Holland nearly scored a superb solo goal, but saw her close-range shot deflected wide.

The result means Liverpool leapfrog another arch-rival in United into fourth place, while Everton miss the chance to move up the table.

Bristol City 0-1 Tottenham

Tottenham consolidated their spot in the top six as Bethany England's goal secured a 1-0 win away at bottom club Bristol City.

Spurs got off to a dream start with England finding the net within two minutes of her return to the starting line-up.

It was her 12th goal against Bristol City in her career, and the striker continued to cause problems after setting up a series of chances for forwards Celin Bizer and Jessica Naz, who could not find a goal to extend the lead.

It did not always go Tottenham's way in the first half, after a difficult start from Bristol City. They did find openings, mainly from set-pieces.

Image: Bethany England gives Spurs the lead

Abi Harrison had the best chance for them in the first half to add a second, collecting the ball after Sille Struck's audacious ball over her head and back into the danger area after the ball dropped from a corner. With space inside the box Harrison couldn't find the power and accuracy to trouble Rebecca Spencer in goal.

Spurs continued to press after the break and Drew Spence fired wide, before substitute Yang Shuang hit the post from a corner.

Despite some late pressure from Bristol City in stoppage time, the hosts could not find an equaliser, meaning they are still yet to win a point at home this season.

Leicester 2-3 Brighton

The game of the day so far was the thriller at the King Power Stadium. Side by side in table at the start of the day, Leicester had the chance to close in on Aston Villa ahead of their game against Arsenal, but it was Brighton who leapfrogged the Foxes into eighth place.

Leicester started the game the stronger side, with Jutta Rantala having an early shot saved and last-ditch clearances from Brighton defenders Jorelyn Carabali and Li Mengwen preventing Leicester from taking an early lead.

Inspired by Vicky Losada with some lovely touches and passes in the channels to get her side further forward, Brighton grew into the came and the tide shifted with Lize Kop having to make the saves for the remainder of the first half.

In a similar patter to the first 45 minutes, Leicester started better in the second half, but this time they found the back of the net. Yuka Momiki showed her strength in midfield to shield the ball and send it out wide to Rantala, who needed no second invitation to rifle the ball into the roof of the net.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It took Brighton less than 10 minutes to find their equaliser, as the ball deflected back to Kop on her goal line, but she could only parry it onto substitute Madison Haley.

After the first, Brighton got another through Katie Robinson who picked up a through ball from Julia Olme and went round the onrushing Kop to slot it into an empty net.

Leicester found their character to equalise through Lena Petermann, but it was short-lived parity as the best bit of play was saved for Brighton's goal a minute later. The pacey Robinson clipped a ball into Haley, who cushioned it for Elisabeth Terland to find the 84th-minute winner.