Faroe Islands vs Scotland: 2022 World Cup Qualifier preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news ahead of the World Cup Qualifier between Faroe Islands and Scotland on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm.
Team news
Che Adams has been ruled out of Scotland's World Cup Qualifier against the Faroe Islands.
The Scottish Football Association confirmed the Southampton striker had withdrawn from the squad after he went off with a leg injury during the second half of Scotland's 3-2 victory over Israel on Saturday.
Ryan Christie took his place while Steve Clarke also has Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet to call on for Tuesday's away game.
Nisbet made his Scotland debut in the 4-0 victory over the Faroes at Hampden in March, coming on midway through the second half.
The 24-year-old has scored one goal in eight Scotland appearances, all but one of which have come off the bench.
What the manager said...
Steve Clarke was happy to see his Scotland players feel the love from the Tartan Army after Saturday's last-gasp 3-2 win over Israel before calling on his side to carry that momentum into Tuesday's trip to the Faroe Islands.
"It was important the other night for the public and the players to have that little moment after the game. It was a group of players who qualified for that major tournament after 23 years and they did that in an empty stadium and there has never really been the chance to have that interaction between the players and the supporters.
"That was the nice thing at the end of the game that we could do that. Obviously, we scored a goal after 93 minutes and everybody has that euphoria. But there was still 50,000 in the stadium, they all waited, they believed in the team, they believed we could nick it 3-2 which we did. It was a nice moment.
"It was good for the confidence, good for the belief and good for them to feel loved. Footballers are no different from anyone else, we all like to feel the love. We are human beings; everybody likes to feel that little bit of adoration and little bit of love.
"These players have worked hard to do what they have done for their country, I keep saying they want to do well, and you see that. It was a good moment but one we have to park now and get ready for the next tough challenge."
How to follow
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Scotland have never lost in 10 previous meetings with the Faroe Islands (W8 D2) and won 4-0 at Hampden Park in March in the reverse World Cup 2022 qualifying meeting.
- Faroe Islands haven't scored in any of their last four matches against Scotland - since Julian Johnsson equalised to make it 1-1 in a EURO 2004 qualifier in September 2003, Faroe Islands have conceded 17 without reply against the Scots.
- Scotland have faced the Faroe Islands more often without losing than any other nation (10 games) - in those 10 games, they have only trailed once, going 2-0 down in September 2002 in an away European Championships qualifier before drawing 2-2 with goals from Paul Lambert and Barry Ferguson.
- Faroe Islands have lost five of their last six World Cup qualifying matches, beating Moldova 2-1 at home in the other in September.
- Scotland have won each of their last three internationals, and last won more in succession in October 2007 (run of six), a streak which included a victory over Faroe Islands.
- Faroe Islands have kept just one clean sheet in their last 18 qualifying matches for major tournaments (World Cup & EUROs), doing so in a 1-0 win over Malta in October 2019.
- Lyndon Dykes has scored in each of Scotland's last three matches; the last player to score in four or more consecutive appearances for the senior national side was Colin Stein in May 1969 (five in a row).
- John McGinn has been directly involved in 13 goals in 25 Scotland appearances under Steve Clarke (11 goals, 2 assists), at least six more than any other player.