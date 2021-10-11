Faroe Islands vs Scotland: 2022 World Cup Qualifier preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news ahead of the World Cup Qualifier between Faroe Islands and Scotland on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Che Adams has been ruled out of Scotland's World Cup Qualifier against the Faroe Islands.

The Scottish Football Association confirmed the Southampton striker had withdrawn from the squad after he went off with a leg injury during the second half of Scotland's 3-2 victory over Israel on Saturday.

Ryan Christie took his place while Steve Clarke also has Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet to call on for Tuesday's away game.

Nisbet made his Scotland debut in the 4-0 victory over the Faroes at Hampden in March, coming on midway through the second half.

The 24-year-old has scored one goal in eight Scotland appearances, all but one of which have come off the bench.

What the manager said...

Steve Clarke was happy to see his Scotland players feel the love from the Tartan Army after Saturday's last-gasp 3-2 win over Israel before calling on his side to carry that momentum into Tuesday's trip to the Faroe Islands.

"It was important the other night for the public and the players to have that little moment after the game. It was a group of players who qualified for that major tournament after 23 years and they did that in an empty stadium and there has never really been the chance to have that interaction between the players and the supporters.

"That was the nice thing at the end of the game that we could do that. Obviously, we scored a goal after 93 minutes and everybody has that euphoria. But there was still 50,000 in the stadium, they all waited, they believed in the team, they believed we could nick it 3-2 which we did. It was a nice moment.

"It was good for the confidence, good for the belief and good for them to feel loved. Footballers are no different from anyone else, we all like to feel the love. We are human beings; everybody likes to feel that little bit of adoration and little bit of love.

"These players have worked hard to do what they have done for their country, I keep saying they want to do well, and you see that. It was a good moment but one we have to park now and get ready for the next tough challenge."

How to follow

Last time out...

