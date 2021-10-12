Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Faroe Islands vs Scotland. FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group F.

Torsvollur.

Faroe Islands 0

    Scotland 1

    • L Dykes (86th minute)

    Latest FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Odds

    Faroe Islands 0-1 Scotland: Late Lyndon Dykes strike leaves World Cup play-off in sight

    Match report and free highlights as Lyndon Dykes nets late winner to leave Scotland on verge of World Cup play-off berth; Win in Moldova in November and Steve Clarke's side will secure second place in Group F and qualify for play-offs.

    Tuesday 12 October 2021 22:07, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Highlights of the World Cup European Qualifying Group F match between Faroe Islands and Scotland.

    Lyndon Dykes rescued Scotland with a dramatic late winner against the Faroe Islands to put Steve Clarke's side within 90 minutes of a World Cup qualifying play-off spot.

    The Scots travelled to Torshavn on a high after a terrific 3-2 win over Israel at Hampden Park on Saturday, but the visitors found it all a bit of a struggle.

    However, with four minutes of normal time remaining, a cross from substitute Nathan Patterson came off Dykes and ended up in the net. After what seemed like an eternity while Slovenian referee Matej Jug checked for handball, the goal was awarded for a crucial 1-0 win.

    Scotland need three points from their final two Group F fixtures next month, the first of which is a trip to section makeweights Moldova before the final game at home to runaway group winners Denmark.

    More to follow.

    Also See:

    Trending

    What's next?

    Scotland travel to Moldova in their penultimate World Cup Qualifier on November 12 at 5pm before hosting Group F leaders Denmark on November 15 at 7.45pm - both live on Sky Sports Football. Faroe Islands travel to Denmark on November 12 and Israel on November 15 with both matches starting at 7.45pm.

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Get More from Sky Cinema