Faroe Islands 0-1 Scotland: Late Lyndon Dykes strike leaves World Cup play-off in sight

Lyndon Dykes rescued Scotland with a dramatic late winner against the Faroe Islands to put Steve Clarke's side within 90 minutes of a World Cup qualifying play-off spot.

The Scots travelled to Torshavn on a high after a terrific 3-2 win over Israel at Hampden Park on Saturday, but the visitors found it all a bit of a struggle.

However, with four minutes of normal time remaining, a cross from substitute Nathan Patterson came off Dykes and ended up in the net. After what seemed like an eternity while Slovenian referee Matej Jug checked for handball, the goal was awarded for a crucial 1-0 win.

Scotland need three points from their final two Group F fixtures next month, the first of which is a trip to section makeweights Moldova before the final game at home to runaway group winners Denmark.

More to follow.

What's next?

Scotland travel to Moldova in their penultimate World Cup Qualifier on November 12 at 5pm before hosting Group F leaders Denmark on November 15 at 7.45pm - both live on Sky Sports Football. Faroe Islands travel to Denmark on November 12 and Israel on November 15 with both matches starting at 7.45pm.